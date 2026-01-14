Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate reportedly drawing interest from two European clubs

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

In recent weeks, Inter Miami have made a significant effort to reshape their roster ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. However, one of Lionel Messi’s teammates could be on his way out amid interest from two European clubs.

Inter Miami defender Noah Allen is a player on the radar in Europe,MLS insider Tom Bogert said Wednesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “No bids yet but one to watch in next 12 months.”

Regarding the clubs interested in a potential move for the young defender, the report specifically mentions two sides. “Monitored by some clubs including Gent & Panathinaikos,” Bogert added.

The latter appears to be a particularly meaningful option for Allen, given his personal background. While he was born in the United States — on April 28, 2004, in Pembroke Pines, Florida — he has Greek heritage. “Allen, 21, has started all five games for Greece U-21s in Euro qualifying. Awaiting senior debut,” the report states.

Inter Miami&#039;s Lionel Messi and Noah Allen

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami celebrates with teammate Noah Allen after scoring a goal.

Could these be interesting challenges for Allen?

While it is clear that European soccer represents a step up from MLS, the clubs mentioned as potential destinations for Noah Allen may not necessarily offer a clear sporting upgrade. The Belgian and Greek leagues are not among Europe’s strongest and could arguably fall below what Inter Miami currently provide from a competitive standpoint.

Gent currently sit eighth in the Belgian Pro League standings, 16 points behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise, and are not competing in any continental tournaments at the moment.

Panathinaikos, on the other hand, present a more nuanced option. They are one of the most historic clubs in the Super League Greece, though they currently sit fifth in the standings and well behind leaders Olympiacos. However, the club is competing in the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League, where they currently occupy a playoff position.

Allen has been a valuable player for Inter Miami

Since making his debut in February 2022, Noah Allen has steadily grown in importance, eventually becoming a reliable piece for head coach Javier Mascherano during the club’s title run in the 2025 MLS season.

Over the past year, Allen appeared in 47 matches for the Herons across Major League Soccer, the Leagues Cup, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. His versatility — he can play both left back and center back — made him an important depth option for the team, to the point that he finished the season as a starter alongside Maximiliano Falcon, including the final against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

