Why was the game between Barcelona and Racing Santander for the Copa del Rey delayed?

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

FC Barcelona are set to face Racing Santander in the Round of 16 of the 2025–26 Copa del Rey at El Sardinero in Santander. However, with both teams ready to take the field, an unexpected issue has forced a delay to the start of the match.

According to a statement from Barcelona’s official account, “Due to access problems, the RFEF has just confirmed that the match will start at 9:15 p.m.” As a result, kickoff has been delayed by 15 minutes from the originally scheduled time for the Copa del Rey clash.

Barcelona faced a similar situation in the previous round against CD Guadalajara, when that match was also delayed beyond its original kickoff time. Once again, as the visiting side and reigning La Liga champions, the Blaugrana have drawn significant attention from the home crowd, with Racing fans hoping to back their team to an upset, similar to what unfolded on Tuesday between Real Madrid and Albacete.

El Sardinero is also expecting a sellout crowd, with the stadium’s capacity of around 22,000 fans filled for the knockout-stage tie. That, combined with heavy rain falling across the Cantabrian city, has made access to the stadium more difficult.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warming up.

After last playing in La Liga during the 2011-12 season, Racing Santander have begun to build momentum toward a potential return to Spain’s top flight. Coached by José Alberto López, Racing have emerged as one of the surprises of the campaign, currently leading the Segunda División with 38 points from 21 matches, level with UD Las Palmas.

Confirmed lineups for FC Barcelona and Racing Santander

FC Barcelona’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Joan García; Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casadó, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.
Head coach: Hansi Flick.

Racing Santander’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Jokin Ezkieta; Álvaro Mantilla, Javier Castro, Manu Hernando, Mario García; Suleiman Camara, Aritz Aldasoro, Maguette Gueye; Íñigo Sainz-Maza, Juan Carlos Arana, Giorgi Guliashvili.
Head coach: Jose Alberto Lopez.

