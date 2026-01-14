Lionel Messi reportedly faces backlash at Inter Miami as Gio Lo Celso makes future decision ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi has become the centerpiece of Inter Miami’s ambitious project, with the club’s front office pushing for multiple signings in an effort not only to replicate but surpass the success of the 2025 season. However, the Argentine icon has reportedly hit a setback in those plans, as one of the club’s top recent targets, Giovani Lo Celso, has made a key decision about his future with the 2026 World Cup in mind.

In recent weeks, speculation had grown around a potential move for Lo Celso, who has seen inconsistent playing time at Real Betis. The midfielder’s close relationship with Messi and fellow Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul only fueled rumors of a possible switch to Inter Miami, which appeared to be a natural fit both on and off the field.

According to Argentine journalist Juan Manuel Viera on DSports Radio, Lo Celso has decided to remain at Real Betis. Inter Miami and Rosario Central, the club where he developed as a youth player, were the two sides showing the strongest interest, but the midfielder ultimately opted to stay in Spain, at least through the 2026 World Cup cycle.

Betis are not open to a loan move, meaning any transfer would require a permanent deal at a significant fee. That stance effectively ruled out Rosario Central, which is already managing a substantial payroll commitment with Ángel Di María on the roster.

Giovani Lo Celso of Betis celebrates scoring against Deportivo Alaves.

A move to Inter Miami remained attractive due to the opportunity to reunite with Messi and De Paul. However, with the MLS season still nearly two months away and Lo Celso gradually reclaiming a more prominent role at Betis, the urgency to make a move has diminished.

During the 2025-26 season, Lo Celso has appeared in 23 matches across all competitions for Betis, logging 1,394 minutes (an average of roughly 60 minutes per game), while contributing three goals and two assists. He has started each of the last two matches against Elche and Real Oviedo (scoring in a 1-1 draw) and also played 45 minutes against Real Madrid, a clear sign his role has been growing as 2026 approaches.

Lo Celso and the 2026 World Cup dream

The Argentina national team has already begun preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with head coach Lionel Scaloni and Messi holding discussions earlier this month. While the core of the squad is taking shape, several players remain in competition for roster spots, increasing the pressure on those fighting for consistent minutes at club level.

When asked about Thiago Almada’s situation at Atlético Madrid, where he has struggled for playing time despite being a regular under Scaloni, the coach delivered a clear message for the entire player pool: “We shouldn’t get involved, and we never did. Once they make a decision, we’ll evaluate the footballing side of it. Performance will ultimately be the deciding factor, not the league or the team they play for.”

According to reports in Argentina, Scaloni has also spoken directly with Lo Celso, emphasizing that as long as he maintains continuity and earns regular minutes, his World Cup chances remain intact regardless of where he plays. The midfielder, despite being part of Argentina’s Copa América triumphs, missed the 2022 World Cup due to a late injury, making 2026 a potential opportunity for long-awaited redemption.