Report: Lionel Messi set for major boost as Inter Miami near $4.5M move to bring back Argentine MLS Cup champion

Lionel Messi has seen several teammates from Inter Miami’s MLS Cup triumph at the end of the 2025 season depart, some after loan spells expired and others following the end of their contracts. As the club looks to continue strengthening the squad, the Inter Miami front office is reportedly closing in on the return of one of Messi’s former teammates in a deal valued at around $4.5 million.

After an aggressive winter transfer window, Inter Miami have emerged as one of the most active clubs in MLS, but one move that appears to have stalled is the pursuit of Giovani Lo Celso. With the midfielder no longer part of the club’s plans heading into 2026, the front office has shifted its focus toward securing an alternative option in midfield.

According to Argentine transfer insider Germán García Grova, Inter Miami have already reached a personal agreement with Baltasar Rodríguez. The midfielder returned to Racing Club at the end of 2025, and the final decision now rests with the Argentine side regarding whether to sanction the transfer.

Although the buy option in Rodríguez’s original loan deal was not exercised, Inter Miami have maintained strong interest in bringing him back. García Grova reports that the Herons have submitted a new offer to Racing Club, with the deal expected to be finalized at approximately $4.5 million.

Baltasar Rodriguez playing for Inter Miami.

With the counteroffer now on the table, Racing must decide whether to accept, reject, or negotiate for a higher fee. Valued at €4.5 million on Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old midfielder is considered one of Argentina’s promising young talents and remains under contract with Racing through December 2027.

Rodríguez and a potential U-turn in his future

Despite modest production in terms of goals and assists (three goals and three assists in 22 appearances), Baltasar Rodríguez proved to be an important contributor for Inter Miami late in the season with the MLS Cup triumph. Operating primarily as a left midfielder, Rodríguez ranked among the club’s top players in dribbles behind Messi, helping link the defensive line to the attack with his versatility and physical presence.

At one point, his future appeared to be away from Fort Lauderdale, as he joined Racing Club’s preseason preparations. In a late-December interview with Diario Olé, Rodríguez addressed his situation and expressed his desire to reestablish himself with the Argentine club.

“I feel good because I also want another shot at Racing, and I’m happy to know they’re counting on me. I want to be important again like I was in 2023. I want to show who I really am; I know that in 2024 I wasn’t at the level I’m capable of reaching,” Rodriguez stated. Now, with a reported agreement in place, the appeal of Inter Miami’s project, led by Lionel Messi, appears to have played a decisive role in his decision.

