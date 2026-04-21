Legend Ruud Gullit expresses concern about Lamine Yamal’s physical condition: ‘They use him all the time’

Lamine Yamal has established as one of the best players in the world. Not only has he emerged as the cornerstone of Barcelona, but he also shines with Spain. As a result, he is now an undisputed starter for Hansi Flick, accumulating heavy minutes on the pitch. However, the legend Ruud Gullit has expressed serious concern about the 18-year-old star, pointing to his physical condition as a potential risk.

“It’s not normal. The thing is, the team relies on him a lot. And he’s a very young player. I’m really worried he’ll get injured because they play him all the time. And people say, ‘Yeah, but he’s young.’ But look at what happened with Pedri and Gavi. They have to play in a World Cup. Then you go play in a World Cup with the young guys and get injured. And coming back from an injury is tough. So I hope it doesn’t happen again,” Gullit said, via Diario AS.

At just 18 years old, Lamine already has 150 appearances for Barcelona, having spent two years as an undisputed starter in the lineup. In addition, the Spaniard has emerged as the Blaugrana’s most-used player this season, accumulating 3,657 minutes. Despite the heavy workload, he has not struggled much with injuries, with pubalgia being the issue that kept him out the longest, but he is now fully fit.

As a soccer legend, Ruud Gullit has warned about a problem previously experienced by Pedri and Gavi, who accumulated heavy minutes with both Barcelona and Spain, resulting in serious injuries that delayed their impact. With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, Lamine Yamal is expected to log significant playing time with his national team. Because of this, the Blaugrana may need to give him more rest at the start of the 2026–27 season.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against Newcastle United.

Roony Bardghji may be a key solution to ease Lamine Yamal workload

Since Hansi Flick’s arrival, Lamine Yamal has become one of Barcelona’s most important players. Despite this, the Spaniard carries a heavy workload that could put his physical longevity at risk, especially as he will come off the 2026 World Cup with little rest. With this in mind, the Blaugranas could find in Roony Bardghji a solution to manage the 18-year-old star’s minutes.

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After arriving from Copenhagen for €2.5M, Roony Bardghji became one of Barcelona’s most promising players. In his first season, he has played just 616 minutes under Hansi Flick. However, the Swede could be key in giving Lamine rest at the start of the 2026–27 season, allowing him to recover physically after the World Cup. With his dribbling and pace, he could earn more playing time, making this his best opportunity.

If he does not get minutes at the start of the season, Roony could leave the Blaugrana, who are reportedly open to loaning him out so he can gain regular playing time. Despite this, they are not willing to let him leave permanently, as they trust his long-term potential. With this in mind, preseason and the opening matches will define his future—if he is not used to ease Lamine’s workload, he could depart the team.