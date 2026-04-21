Cristiano Ronaldo faces squad uncertainty as Abdulrahman Ghareeb snubs Al-Nassr renewal offer amid Marcelo Brozovic contract twist

Uncertainty is beginning to surround Cristiano Ronaldo and the dressing room at Al-Nassr, as developments involving teammates Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Marcelo Brozovic add fresh tension to an already delicate moment in the season. With the club pushing on multiple fronts, the off-field situation is quickly becoming just as important as performances on the pitch.

At the center of the situation is Abdulrahman Ghareeb, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign. The winger has been presented with a renewal offer, but he has yet to provide a clear response, leaving negotiations in limbo.

This uncertainty has not gone unnoticed within the club. Management is eager to resolve the situation quickly, especially given head coach Jorge Jesus’ desire to keep Ghareeb as part of his core plans moving forward.

The Saudi Arabia international’s hesitation appears to be strategic rather than accidental. Earlier reports from Okaz suggest that he is carefully evaluating his next step, prioritizing regular playing time and long-term development over rushing into a decision.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring against Damac.

His situation has attracted external interest, most notably from Al-Hilal, Thamena adds. The rival club is believed to have submitted a more lucrative proposal, adding further pressure on Al-Nassr to improve their offer.

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Rival interest complicates the picture and why Ghareeb is taking his time

While rumors of a completed deal have been denied, the presence of a strong competing bid has shifted the dynamics of the negotiations. Ghareeb now holds significant leverage, particularly as he is eligible to leave on a free transfer once his contract expires.

Now, as per the former Director of the Legal Department at Al-Nassr, Saad Al-Subaie, the 29-year-old has snubbed the club’s latest offer to renew his contract. The timing of this situation is striking, especially given Ghareeb’s recent contributions on the pitch.

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He scored a crucial goal against Arkadag in Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two campaign, underlining his importance to the squad during a key phase of the season. Across all competitions, his numbers reflect steady impact, with five goals and four assists in 19 appearances. Those contributions make the uncertainty around his future even more significant for a team chasing major honors.

The hidden twist in Brozovic’s situation

While Ghareeb’s contract dominates the headlines, another storyline has quietly developed behind the scenes. Initial reports suggested that the Riyadh outfit had reached an agreement to extend Marcelo Brozovic’s contract, with only final formalities remaining before an official announcement.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr

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However, that narrative has now been challenged. Saad Al-Subaie cast doubt on the situation, stating: “I don’t think Al-Nassr will renew Brozovic’s contract.”