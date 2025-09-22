The 5 youngest Ballon d’Or winners: Could Lamine Yamal break every record?

The countdown is on for the 2025 Ballon d’Or gala, which will take place tonight at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The world’s top soccer players will battle to succeed last year’s winner, Rodri of Manchester City. Among the frontrunners are Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint-Germain. Should Yamal lift the trophy, he would shatter records as the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in history, setting a milestone for both his club and Spanish soccer.

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal is on the verge of making history. Only Ronaldo Nazário came close to such precocity, winning his first Ballon d’Or in 1997 at the age of 21. That triumph came shortly after leaving Barcelona, before moving to Inter Milan, where many consider he played his finest football.

If Yamal wins tonight, he would leapfrog not only Ronaldo but also other legends who earned their first Ballon d’Or in their early twenties. The likes of Lionel Messi, Michael Owen, George Best, and Cristiano Ronaldo all had to wait longer to reach the same heights.

The youngest winners before Yamal

Lionel Messi : Won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 at age 22, after Barcelona’s historic treble under Pep Guardiola. He would go on to claim the trophy eight times , the most in history.

: Won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 at age 22, after Barcelona’s historic treble under Pep Guardiola. He would go on to claim the trophy , the most in history. Michael Owen : Captured the award in 2001 at 22 years old, after a stellar year with Liverpool.

: Captured the award in 2001 at 22 years old, after a stellar year with Liverpool. George Best : Took home the trophy in 1968, also at 22, during his peak years with Manchester United.

: Took home the trophy in 1968, also at 22, during his peak years with Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo: Claimed his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 at 23, following a record-breaking campaign with Manchester United.

Ronaldo Nzario shone throughout his career, becoming one of soccer’s legends.

Yamal’s own words

The Barcelona prodigy reflected on this possibility earlier this year: “Do I see myself lifting the Ballon d’Or? Yes. Winning the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or are both dreams, especially winning the Champions League with Barça. The Ballon d’Or is special—every player wants it. Being here at 18 years old is something to appreciate, and I hope it happens.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Leaked Ballon d’Or list sparks controversy before being denied by organizers

His main competitors include Dembélé, Raphinha, Pedri, and Vitinha, though speculation in Paris suggests the trophy may well return to the Camp Nou.

Rodri’s view

The current holder, Rodri, surprised many when he won in 2024 ahead of favorite Vinícius Jr. From the moment he lifted the trophy, he openly named Yamal as the heir apparent:

“This year I’ll watch from home, but I hope a teammate wins—whether it’s Lamine, Pedri, whoever. It would be amazing if we keep it in Spain. We’re living a great moment, and I hope there are many more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the clock ticks down, the stage is set for either history to be made or for PSG’s Dembélé to spoil Barcelona’s dream. One way or another, the 2025 Ballon d’Or promises to be unforgettable.