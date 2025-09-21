Trending topics:
Ballon d'Or
PSG vs. Marseille set for same night as Ballon d’Or gala: Will stars Dembélé, Doué attend?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Ousmane Dembele (L) and Desire Doue (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele (L) and Desire Doue (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Marseille was expected to be one of the marquee games of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season, with the two French giants clashing at the Orange Vélodrome on Matchday 5. However, the match was postponed, and with its new date now coinciding with the Ballon d’Or gala, questions are being raised over whether stars Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué will be able to attend the ceremony.

Le Classique was originally scheduled for Sunday evening in Marseille, with PSG aiming to preserve their perfect record and the hosts looking to climb the table. But with the southeast of France under an orange flood alert and persistent heavy rain raising safety concerns, authorities decided to postpone the match.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel quickly issued a statement confirming the decision: “Due to severe weather conditions expected in the Marseille region, the Olympique de Marseille–Paris Saint-Germain match, originally set for tonight as part of Matchday 5 of Ligue 1, has been postponed by decision of the Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône. The match has been rescheduled for Monday, September 22, at 8:00 p.m.

Under LFP rules, any match postponed due to weather must be played the following day. But that rescheduling created an unusual conflict, as the Ballon d’Or gala at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris will take place at the exact same time, with several PSG players in contention for top honors.

The Ligue 1 official X account announced the rescheduling of Le Classique

Will Dembele and Doue attend?

Ousmane Dembélé has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Ballon d’Or, alongside Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, with one of the two widely expected to claim the prize. Désiré Doué, meanwhile, is a frontrunner for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best U-21 player of the year. With PSG scheduled to play Marseille at the same time, their attendance had been in doubt.

Ousmane Dembele vs. Lamine Yamal: Who holds the edge in latest 2025 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings?

see also

Ousmane Dembele vs. Lamine Yamal: Who holds the edge in latest 2025 Ballon d’Or Power Rankings?

However, Ousmane Dembélé will be free to attend the gala after being left out of the squad for the Marseille clash. The winger suffered a right hamstring tear on international duty with France earlier this month, ruling him out of the match but allowing him to appear at the ceremony.

Doué is in a similar situation, having also picked up an injury while away with France, this time a right calf issue. While neither will have teammates alongside them in the Paris crowd as PSG prepare for Le Classique, both Dembélé and Doué are set to attend the gala — and could walk away with two of the night’s biggest awards.

