Erling Haaland equals Premier League record held by Manchester United legend after goal vs. Arsenal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Manchester City and SSC Napoli.

Breaking records has become routine for Erling Haaland since his arrival at Manchester City, thanks to his extraordinary goalscoring consistency across all competitions. On Sunday against Arsenal, the Norwegian striker added yet another milestone to his growing legacy, equaling a Premier League record long held by a Manchester United legend.

City visited the Emirates Stadium for Matchday 5 of the Premier League, and it didn’t take long for Haaland to make an impact. In the 9th minute, Tijjani Reijnders carried the ball forward before slipping it through to Haaland, who calmly opened the scoring on the counterattack. Although City couldn’t secure all three points after Gabriel Martinelli’s dramatic 90+3’ equalizer, Haaland still walked away with another piece of history.

With his goal against Arsenal, Erling Haaland tied Ole Gunnar Solskjær as the Norwegian with the most goals scored in Premier League history. Solskjær netted 91 goals during his 11 years at Manchester United, a period in which he helped the club capture six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. Now, the City striker has matched that mark.

The contrast between the two forwards lies in their efficiency. Solskjær needed 235 league appearances to reach 91 goals, while Haaland has astonishingly hit the same total in just 102 games, further underlining his status as a generational talent.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United celebrates as he scores their third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Manchester United and Celtic.

This milestone comes shortly after Haaland became the fastest player ever to reach 50 goals in Champions League history. At his current pace, he looks destined to shatter the 100-goal barrier in the Premier League as well. With Burnley visiting the Etihad next Saturday, and Haaland already on seven goals in six games this season, his next record could arrive any moment.

Erling Haaland’s Premier League milestones

Pep Guardiola made Haaland a top priority in 2022, with City ultimately triggering his €60 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund. Since then, the striker has been relentless, delivering goals and silverware, including the club’s long-awaited Champions League title, while rewriting the record books.

The most eye-catching milestone came in his debut season, when he smashed the single-season Premier League scoring record with 36 goals, surpassing Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s mark of 34. He later became the fastest to reach 50 goals in the competition, and in March 2025, he was also the quickest to hit 100 goal contributions, tallying 86 goals and 16 assists against Brighton.

