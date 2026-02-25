Trending topics:
Julian Alvarez may not be the only target as Barcelona reportedly chase Manchester City star for the 2026-27 season

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid looks dejected in LaLiga game.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Barcelona have managed to shine offensively, with players in top form such as Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford, Lamine Yamal, and Fermin Lopez. Despite this, Robert Lewandowski’s level has dropped significantly, raising doubts about his future. For that reason, Hansi Flick‘s team has even pointed to Julian Alvarez as their favorite candidate. However, they have reportedly added a Manchester City star as an alternative to the Argentine.

According to Diario Sport, the Blaugranas are keeping Julián Álvarez as their priority target to strengthen the attack. Despite this, Atlético Madrid would not be entirely willing to let him leave, reportedly asking for around €150 million for his transfer. While Hansi Flick’s team would be prepared to pay a significant fee, that valuation from Los Colchoneros could ultimately prove prohibitive. In light of this, they have already set their sights on a Manchester City star.

Barcelona have decided to pursue the signing of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City as an alternative to Álvarez, Diario Sport reports. Following the arrival of Antoine Semenyo, the Egyptian has lost prominence in the starting lineup, usually serving as a backup to Erling Haaland and playing just 895 minutes this season. Although he is not at his best at the moment, the club’s scouting department believes the player could be a perfect fit for Hansi Flick.

Marmoush has already been a target for the Blaugranas in previous seasons, so this is not the first time he has emerged as strong candidate. Having shined at Eintracht Frankfurt, Hansi Flick had reportedly requested his signing in January 2025, but he ultimately chose to join the Citizens instead. After failing to make his mark in the Premier League, they could now be willing to sell him for less than the €75 million they paid — a far more accessible figure for Barcelona.

Omar Marmoush of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match.

Omar Marmoush’s struggles raise doubts, but Bundesliga past excites

Despite arriving for €75 million, Omar Marmoush has raised serious doubts at Manchester City. After joining midway through the 2024–25 season, he played just 25 matches, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. The Egyptian was expected to have a greater impact in the 2025–26 campaign, but he has managed only four goals and two assists in 24 appearances. While this may generate concerns in Barcelona, his past in the Bundesliga remains highly exciting.

Marcus Rashford could decide his future as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly push hard with an all-in move

Marcus Rashford could decide his future as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly push hard with an all-in move

Unlike his spell at the Citizens, the Egyptian made a commanding impact at Eintracht Frankfurt. Across 67 matches, Omar scored 37 goals and provided 20 assists, showcasing his ability to influence games both as a scorer and as a creator, in a profile quite similar to Ferran Torres. For that reason, Hansi Flick would aim to recover his best version while maintaining top-level tactical flexibility, making his arrival promising.

