Alessandro Bastoni nears a Barcelona move as Inter Milan reportedly reach an agreement for Tarik Muharemovic

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Alessandro Bastoni’s future has been a topic of controversy. Although he is under contract with Inter Milan, he is reportedly looking to leave, with Barcelona being the main suitor for his signature. Although the Italian side considers him a cornerstone, they appear to be taking steps toward his departure, as they have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Tarik Muharemovic as his replacement.

According to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri have reached an agreement to sign Tarik Muharemovic for next season. At just 23 years old, the Bosnian is one of the best left-footed center-backs in Serie A, having impressed at Sassuolo. However, the deal has not been finalized yet, so they are also keeping Oumar Solet (26, Udinese), Joel Ordóñez (21, Club Brugge), Mario Gila (25, Lazio), and Giovanni Leoni (19, Liverpool) on their list of priorities.

Far from being a minor detail, Inter Milan’s move suggests they could be open to selling Bastoni to Barcelona, securing a replacement first. The Italian defender could leave for €70 million (around $82 million) to the Spanish side, significantly higher than the previously speculated €50 million. Even so, Barcelona appear determined to pursue the deal, as he is viewed as a key difference-maker for Hansi Flick and his tactical setup.

Report: Bastoni and Inter Milan reach agreement ahead of his departure

After joining Inter Milan for €31 million in 2017, Alessandro Bastoni established as one of the team’s best players. However, the Italian is not experiencing his best moment in the country following his heavily criticized performances with the national team. In addition, Barcelona’s interest has made his potential departure more likely. As a result, the player has reportedly reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri over his exit.

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan and Alessandro Bastoni have decided to put any talks regarding his potential transfer on hold until they mathematically secure the Serie A title. However, the Italian defender remains keen on joining Barcelona, and once that objective is achieved, he is expected to push for a move to the Spanish side.

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Barcelona reportedly chase alternatives amid Bastoni struggles

Although Barcelona continue to prioritize the signing of Alessandro Bastoni, they are already working on alternatives to strengthen their defense. Amid growing uncertainty surrounding the Italian’s potential move due to complications with Inter Milan, they have turned their attention to Luka Vušković. According to Diario AS, the 19-year-old Croatian, currently on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur, is not willing to join the English side.

After impressing in the Bundesliga and emerging as a strong prospect for the 2026 World Cup, the Blaugranas have reportedly decided to pursue his signing. Moreover, he is keen on joining the Spanish side, which could facilitate the deal by putting pressure on his club to allow a departure, BILD reports. As a result, coach Hansi Flick would secure a defensive reinforcement, whether it be Bastoni or Vušković.