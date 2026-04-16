Alessandro Bastoni nears Barcelona as Inter Milan reportedly chase Hector Fort to be included in the move

Following the departure of Iñigo Martínez, Barcelona have faced serious defensive issues, which ultimately led to their Champions League elimination. As a result, Alessandro Bastoni emerged as an ideal solution, as he is reportedly looking to leave Inter Milan. While his arrival initially appeared complicated, both clubs have reportedly found a potential solution, with the Nerazzurri showing interest in Héctor Fort as part of the deal.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan are open to the departure of Alessandro Bastoni in the summer of 2026. Despite being a cornerstone of the team, they are aware of the Italian’s interest in moving to Barcelona, valuing his transfer at €70M (around $82M). However, the Spanish side is reportedly aiming for a deal in the €50–60M range (around $58–70M). As things stand, both parties appear to be moving toward a compromise.

In an effort to reinforce their defensive line, the Nerazzurri are interested in signing Héctor Fort, a Barcelona full-back currently on loan at Elche CF. With this in mind, the Blaugrana could be open to including him in a deal for Bastoni, reducing the overall transfer package, according to Matteo Moretto. Valued at €12M on Transfermarkt, the Spanish full-back could bring the operation down to the €50–60M range that they are looking to pay.

Following his red card with Italy national football team in the last match, Alessandro Bastoni does not appear fully comfortable. Ahead of the next game against Cagliari Calcio, head coach Cristian Chivu acknowledged that the defender is not at his best, both physically and mentally, ruling him out. As a result, he could push the Italian side for a move to Barcelona, potentially forcing a reduction in his transfer fee in the summer of 2026.

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona reportedly add Luka Vušković as backup to Bastoni deal

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have kept Alessandro Bastoni as their top priority, as his profile is highly valued by sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick. However, his signing could prove quite complex, as Inter Milan maintain a very high valuation. As a result, the Blaugrana have reportedly also turned their attention to Luka Vušković, who has impressed at Hamburger SV.

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According to Gabriel Sans, via Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are closely monitoring Luka Vušković. Despite being under contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2030, the Croatian is not keen on playing for the English side and is seeking a move following his loan spell at Hamburger SV. Should they end up being relegated, the defender could push even harder for an exit, with FC Barcelona interested in securing his arrival.

After impressing at Hamburger SV, Luka Vušković has seen his valuation rise to €60M (around $70M) on Transfermarkt, and it could climb even higher, as Tottenham are keen to keep him. However, his agent, Pini Zahavi, has a close relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, which could facilitate a move by putting pressure on the English side to negotiate his sale.