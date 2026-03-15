Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona get good news as Inter Milan reportedly open to selling star for €70 million

Barcelona have managed to remain one of the best teams in the world, showing impeccable attacking power. Nevertheless, they still have serious aspects to improve ahead of next season, so they are already targeting new objectives. Unlike a few weeks ago, Inter Milan have reportedly opened the door to selling one of the team’s stars for €70 million, which would be very positive news for Lamine Yamal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are looking to completely remodel their roster, keeping only Pio Esposito and Lautaro Martinez as untouchables. With Barcelona’s interest focused on Alessandro Bastoni, the Nerazzurri have set a transfer fee valued at €70 million, making the move more likely. However, the Blaugranas are still chasing to different ways to reduce the asking fee.

Following the departure of Iñigo Martinez, coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have identified the Italian as the ideal replacement. Not only does Bastoni have excellent ball control, but he is also experienced in his position, having been an undisputed starter at Inter Milan for over five years. In addition, he reportedly wants to join Barcelona, which could push for his arrival at the Italian side, improving the negotiations.

Having remained a world-class defender, Alessandro Bastoni also holds strong interest from Liverpool, as per Anfield Index. Unlike the Blaugranas, the Reds would be able to pay €70 million or even more to pursue the Italian defender. With Virgil van Dijk already being 34 years old, the 26-year-old star would be a perfect fit to substitute the Dutchman, making him a top target. In that sense, the Italian’s preference may influence his future decision.

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter.

Not only Bastoni: Barcelona reportedly target a Premier League star

While Hansi Flick has managed to raise Barcelona’s overall level, the team still sees the defensive aspect as a key area to improve, making it a position to reinforce. For this reason, they are not only targeting Alessandro Bastoni as their main defensive objective, but they are also keeping an eye on the Premier League, looking for a more experienced and more accessible profile in case the Italian decides to take another path.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Barcelona could keep Marcus Rashford another season without paying Manchester United’s $34M clause, says Laporta

According to Ekrem Konur via X, formerly Twitter, the Blaugranas are also targeting Marco Senesi, who will leave AFC Bournemouth as a free agent. Although he also has interest from Juventus and other teams, the Argentine prefers a move to Hansi Flick’s side, where he is appreciated for his experience and low cost. With this, they keep their backs covered, ensuring a defensive reinforcement in the summer of 2026.

Christensen’s future also in doubt

Unlike in previous seasons, Barcelona have retained several key defenders in their backline. Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Jules Koundé, and Eric García are reportedly off-limits for transfer. However, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the future of Andreas Christensen. Despite his serious injury, the club has offered him an additional season. However, the Dane has yet to accept the offer, as it would likely result in reduced playing time and a lower salary.