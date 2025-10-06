Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona close to play Villarreal in Miami for La Liga after UEFA approval

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented to the fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Como1907 at Estadi Johan Cruyff on August 10, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented to the fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Como1907 at Estadi Johan Cruyff on August 10, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga officials have long sought to bring a regular-season match to the United States in an effort to expand the league’s reach among American fans. Now, with UEFA granting approval, Lamine Yamal’s FC Barcelona are close to facing Villarreal in Miami.

Barcelona have always been the league’s preferred choice to represent Spanish soccer abroad, but previous attempts fell through. The closest La Liga came was in December 2024, when the Catalan side was expected to face Atlético Madrid at Hard Rock Stadium — a proposal that ultimately didn’t materialize.

With La Liga president Javier Tebas strongly backing the project, UEFA has now announced its decision to approve the match between Barcelona and Villarreal to be played in Miami. The game is expected to take place on December 21, marking what would be the first official La Liga fixture held outside of Spain.

Alongside La Liga’s initiative, Serie A also received UEFA’s green light to host a league game abroad. Italian clubs AC Milan and Como will play their Matchday 16 fixture in Perth, Australia, on the same date — December 21 — as part of a similar international expansion effort.

FC Barcelona and Villarreal are set to clash for 2025-26 La Liga Matchday 17 in Miami.

FC Barcelona and Villarreal are set to clash for 2025-26 La Liga Matchday 17 in Miami.

Planning for the U.S. match has already cleared key stages with La Liga, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and UEFA. The final decision now rests with FIFA, which must authorize the event, along with CONCACAF, the regional body hosting the match. If approved, it would mark Lamine Yamal’s first-ever official appearance on U.S. soil.

Advertisement
Will Lamine Yamal return in time for El Clasico against Real Madrid? Hansi Flick’s eight-word update sparks Barcelona concern

see also

Will Lamine Yamal return in time for El Clasico against Real Madrid? Hansi Flick’s eight-word update sparks Barcelona concern

UEFA remains cautious about overseas league matches

While the proposals from La Liga and Serie A present an exciting opportunity for international fans to experience competitive league matches rather than preseason friendlies, UEFA remains cautious about setting a long-term precedent.

Reiterating the organization’s stance, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: “League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions. Our consultation confirmed the breadth of these concerns. I would like to thank the 55 national associations for their constructive and responsible engagement on such a sensitive issue”.

Čeferin further clarified that the Barcelona–Villarreal and Milan–Como matches are exceptions, not the start of a trend.. “While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent. Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that football remains anchored in its home environment,” Ceferin stated

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Sevilla will face Barcelona in a Matchday 8 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Will Lamine Yamal return in time for El Clasico against Real Madrid? Hansi Flick’s eight-word update sparks Barcelona concern

Will Lamine Yamal return in time for El Clasico against Real Madrid? Hansi Flick’s eight-word update sparks Barcelona concern

Barcelona’s preparations for the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season have taken an unexpected turn, as Lamine Yamal faces a race against time to be fit for the clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu later this month.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Real Madrid clash with Villarreal in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

France coach Deschamps provides key injury update on Kylian Mbappé ahead of UEFA World Cup qualifiers

France coach Deschamps provides key injury update on Kylian Mbappé ahead of UEFA World Cup qualifiers

With France national team aiming to qualify to the 2026 World Cup, head coach Didier Deschamps delivered an important injury update on star Kylian Mbappé.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo