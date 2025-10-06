Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona close to play Villarreal in Miami for La Liga after UEFA approval

La Liga officials have long sought to bring a regular-season match to the United States in an effort to expand the league’s reach among American fans. Now, with UEFA granting approval, Lamine Yamal’s FC Barcelona are close to facing Villarreal in Miami.

Barcelona have always been the league’s preferred choice to represent Spanish soccer abroad, but previous attempts fell through. The closest La Liga came was in December 2024, when the Catalan side was expected to face Atlético Madrid at Hard Rock Stadium — a proposal that ultimately didn’t materialize.

With La Liga president Javier Tebas strongly backing the project, UEFA has now announced its decision to approve the match between Barcelona and Villarreal to be played in Miami. The game is expected to take place on December 21, marking what would be the first official La Liga fixture held outside of Spain.

Alongside La Liga’s initiative, Serie A also received UEFA’s green light to host a league game abroad. Italian clubs AC Milan and Como will play their Matchday 16 fixture in Perth, Australia, on the same date — December 21 — as part of a similar international expansion effort.

FC Barcelona and Villarreal are set to clash for 2025-26 La Liga Matchday 17 in Miami.

Planning for the U.S. match has already cleared key stages with La Liga, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and UEFA. The final decision now rests with FIFA, which must authorize the event, along with CONCACAF, the regional body hosting the match. If approved, it would mark Lamine Yamal’s first-ever official appearance on U.S. soil.

UEFA remains cautious about overseas league matches

While the proposals from La Liga and Serie A present an exciting opportunity for international fans to experience competitive league matches rather than preseason friendlies, UEFA remains cautious about setting a long-term precedent.

Reiterating the organization’s stance, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: “League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions. Our consultation confirmed the breadth of these concerns. I would like to thank the 55 national associations for their constructive and responsible engagement on such a sensitive issue”.

Čeferin further clarified that the Barcelona–Villarreal and Milan–Como matches are exceptions, not the start of a trend.. “While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent. Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that football remains anchored in its home environment,” Ceferin stated

