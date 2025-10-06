Coach Allegri makes final decision on AC Milan’s penalty taker after Christian Pulisic’s miss vs. Juventus

Christian Pulisic was one of the main storylines in Sunday’s highly anticipated Serie A clash between AC Milan and Juventus — but for the wrong reason, as the forward failed to convert a penalty in the 0-0 draw. After missing the chance to reclaim the top spot in the league, head coach Massimiliano Allegri made his final decision regarding the team’s designated penalty taker.

With Milan controlling the game but unable to break the deadlock, the Rossoneri earned a perfect opportunity in the 53rd minute. Following a long ball from Luka Modrić, Lloyd Kelly brought down Santiago Giménez, resulting in a penalty. While VAR reviewed the play, Pulisic confidently picked up the ball, ready to take responsibility from the spot.

But things didn’t go as planned. The USMNT star, aiming for the top-right corner, sent the ball over the crossbar and missed a golden chance to give Milan the lead. With Juventus sitting deep in a back five, both teams struggled to create clear chances, and the match ended in a scoreless draw — snapping Milan’s four-game winning streak in Serie A.

Despite the miss, coach Allegri reaffirmed his trust in Pulisic as the club’s primary penalty taker. “Pulisic is our penalty taker; missing one doesn’t change anything — it’s his responsibility. I just have to figure out who takes it if he’s not on the pitch,” the coach said.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan misses a penalty during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Allianz Stadium on October 5, 2025 in Turin, Italy.

Among Milan’s most experienced penalty takers are Modrić, Giménez, and Pulisic. According to Transfermarkt, Modrić has scored 24 and missed 6, Giménez has converted 15 of 20, and before Sunday’s miss, Pulisic had converted 13 of 14 attempts. The failed effort against Juventus added just his second career miss from the spot.

Pulisic’s message to Milan fans

Christian Pulisic has been Milan’s standout performer so far in the 2025–26 season, tallying 6 goals and 2 assists in 8 matches — the best start of his career. However, despite Allegri’s backing, the American forward acknowledged the penalty miss as a major disappointment and promised to bounce back.

On Monday, ahead of joining the USMNT for October’s friendlies against Ecuador and Australia, Pulisic took to social media to address fans. “It kills me to let this club down. Will work 10x harder to make things right. Forza Milan sempre,” the star wrote on Instagram.