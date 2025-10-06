France coach Deschamps provides key injury update on Kylian Mbappé ahead of UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Kylian Mbappé has been in strong form to start the 2025-26 season, proving crucial for both Real Madrid and the French national team. His availability is a major concern heading into the UEFA World Cup qualifiers in October, and France head coach Didier Deschamps provided an update on the star forward’s fitness.

In Real Madrid’s last game on Saturday against Villarreal, Mbappé showcased his quality once again, assisting Vinicius Junior for the opening goal and scoring the third in a 3-1 win. Concerns arose near the end of the match when he appeared to be in discomfort and was substituted in the 83rd minute for Rodrygo.

Real Madrid have not released an official medical report on Mbappé’s condition. However, French outlet L’Equipe reported that the forward suffered a minor ankle sprain in the Villarreal game. The news immediately raised questions about whether he would be available for France’s upcoming qualifiers and whether it would be wise to manage his minutes carefully.

On Monday, Deschamps addressed Mbappé’s condition during a press conference, delivering an optimistic update: “Kylian is here. He had a small issue, but nothing prohibitive — otherwise, he wouldn’t be here today.”

Kylian Mbappe of France seen with Ukraine pennant during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Ukraine and France at Tarczynski Arena on September 5, 2025 in Wroclaw, Poland.

While acknowledging that Mbappé is still dealing with mild discomfort, Deschamps expects him to be available for France’s upcoming matches in the World Cup qualifiers. The coach also stressed that a full medical assessment will be conducted after the players’ arrival, which will determine his participation in Thursday’s game and Monday afternoon’s training session.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe leads France call-up for World Cup qualifiers: Why is Ousmane Dembele missing?

Two stars potentially out for Azerbaijan game

For the October international break, France sits atop Group D with a perfect record after two wins. They will first host Azerbaijan on Friday, October 10, before traveling to face Iceland on Monday, October 13. A pair of victories would secure France’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

However, two key players are currently in doubt for the Azerbaijan game. Like Mbappé, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is a question mark after sustaining a quadriceps injury during the weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. Both players remained in treatment on Monday and did not join the main group for on-field training. Their participation in Tuesday’s session will depend on how they progress in the coming days.