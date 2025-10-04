Will Lamine Yamal return in time for El Clasico against Real Madrid? Hansi Flick’s eight-word update sparks Barcelona concern

Barcelona’s preparations for the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season have taken an unexpected turn, as Lamine Yamal faces a race against time to be fit for the clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu later this month. The 18-year-old prodigy, who has already become one of the club’s most indispensable players under Hansi Flick, suffered a recurrence of a pubic injury that has troubled him for weeks.

The latest setback comes just as Barcelona were hoping to regain momentum following their Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain. For Flick, it’s another test of depth and adaptability as his side prepares for Sevilla, Girona, and Olympiacos — all without their brightest star.

The Catalan club confirmed on Friday that Yamal would be sidelined for two to three weeks due to discomfort in his pubic area — the same issue that forced him to miss four matches in September. He had only just returned to action, featuring off the bench in the 3-1 win over Real Sociedad before starting in the 2-1 defeat to PSG. That decision, however, came at a cost. Yamal reportedly walked off in visible pain, and medical tests later revealed a relapse. With just 22 days separating Barcelona from El Clasico, his availability is now in serious doubt.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the initial plan at Camp Nou is to have him fully fit in time for the Real Madrid clash, though sources inside the club admit it will depend entirely on how his recovery progresses. This injury, while not severe, has a history of lingering longer than expected.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are the biggest stars of Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Hansi Flick’s honest update

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick faced the media on Saturday ahead of the match against Sevilla, where he addressed the growing concern over Yamal’s condition. The German tactician, visibly cautious, refused to promise a timeline — instead delivering an eight-word bombshell that sent ripples through Barcelona’s fanbase.

“We don’t know when Lamine will be back,” Flick said. “With this injury, it’s not easy to know since it’s not a muscle problem. It could be two weeks, three, or even four. I don’t know if he’ll be ready for El Clasico.” The coach stressed that the teenager would be monitored daily and would continue to work with the club’s recovery team: “He’ll take it step by step. We’ll see how it goes.”

For Barcelona, who already have Gavi, Raphinha, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen sidelined, losing Yamal at this stage is a devastating blow. Flick must now rely more heavily on Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, or even Fermin Lopez to fill the creative void.

