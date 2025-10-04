Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Will Lamine Yamal return in time for El Clasico against Real Madrid? Hansi Flick’s eight-word update sparks Barcelona concern

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal Hansi Flick FC Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal Hansi Flick FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s preparations for the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season have taken an unexpected turn, as Lamine Yamal faces a race against time to be fit for the clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu later this month. The 18-year-old prodigy, who has already become one of the club’s most indispensable players under Hansi Flick, suffered a recurrence of a pubic injury that has troubled him for weeks.

The latest setback comes just as Barcelona were hoping to regain momentum following their Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain. For Flick, it’s another test of depth and adaptability as his side prepares for Sevilla, Girona, and Olympiacos — all without their brightest star.

The Catalan club confirmed on Friday that Yamal would be sidelined for two to three weeks due to discomfort in his pubic area — the same issue that forced him to miss four matches in September. He had only just returned to action, featuring off the bench in the 3-1 win over Real Sociedad before starting in the 2-1 defeat to PSG. That decision, however, came at a cost. Yamal reportedly walked off in visible pain, and medical tests later revealed a relapse. With just 22 days separating Barcelona from El Clasico, his availability is now in serious doubt.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the initial plan at Camp Nou is to have him fully fit in time for the Real Madrid clash, though sources inside the club admit it will depend entirely on how his recovery progresses. This injury, while not severe, has a history of lingering longer than expected.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are the biggest stars of Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are the biggest stars of Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Hansi Flick’s honest update

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick faced the media on Saturday ahead of the match against Sevilla, where he addressed the growing concern over Yamal’s condition. The German tactician, visibly cautious, refused to promise a timeline — instead delivering an eight-word bombshell that sent ripples through Barcelona’s fanbase.

Advertisement

We don’t know when Lamine will be back,” Flick said. “With this injury, it’s not easy to know since it’s not a muscle problem. It could be two weeks, three, or even four. I don’t know if he’ll be ready for El Clasico.” The coach stressed that the teenager would be monitored daily and would continue to work with the club’s recovery team: “He’ll take it step by step. We’ll see how it goes.”

For Barcelona, who already have Gavi, Raphinha, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen sidelined, losing Yamal at this stage is a devastating blow. Flick must now rely more heavily on Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, or even Fermin Lopez to fill the creative void.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe dethrones Robert Lewandowski as La Liga top scorer — Barcelona gears up with secret weapon to stop Pichichi glory

Kylian Mbappe dethrones Robert Lewandowski as La Liga top scorer — Barcelona gears up with secret weapon to stop Pichichi glory

The tension for the Pichichi Trophy is high, the goals are precious, and the protagonists are two of the game’s elite: Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe. But this isn’t just about numbers. It's about pride, legacy, and a rivalry that now stretches far beyond the pitch.

Hansi Flick delivers big injury blow for Barcelona: Key star to be benched in El Clasico

Hansi Flick delivers big injury blow for Barcelona: Key star to be benched in El Clasico

Just before Sunday's El Clasico showdown between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Hansi Flick has confirmed a major selection decision that could tilt the scales—though he’s choosing caution over sentiment when it comes to one of his biggest stars.

It’s not Vinicius nor Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid star aims to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in El Clasico

It’s not Vinicius nor Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid star aims to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in El Clasico

A rising talent at Real Madrid is on the verge of surpassing a historic record set by Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, with one game remaining, he has the chance to break that record outright.

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Argentina U20 play against Italy U20 in a pivotal Matchday 3 encounter of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Find all the essential details, including kickoff times and live broadcast options on TV and streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo