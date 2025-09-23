Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal shows grace after Ballon d’Or loss as he congratulates Ousmane Dembele in style: But father issues fiery four-word warning (VIDEO)

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal (left) and Ousmane Dembele (right)
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (left) and Ousmane Dembele (right)

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris ended with celebrations for Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele, who lifted soccer’s most prestigious individual prize. For Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal, it was a night of mixed emotions—finishing second in the voting while still securing the Kopa Trophy for the second consecutive year. Yet, beyond the official rankings, it was Yamal’s humility and sportsmanship that stole the headlines, while his father’s words after the event carried a different kind of weight.

Despite being just 18 years old, Yamal showed remarkable maturity on a stage dominated by stars at the peak of their careers. Instead of dwelling on disappointment, the Barcelona forward walked straight to Dembele after the ceremony to personally congratulate his former teammate. Cameras captured the moment as the two shared a warm hug and exchanged words of respect.

“Yamal personally went up to the PSG winger in an effort to properly congratulate him,” reported Sport, noting that the youngster’s gesture reflected not only class but also a deep appreciation for the Frenchman’s achievements.

Dembele had just capped off a historic season in Paris, guiding Luis Enrique’s PSG to an unprecedented quadruple that included Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Super Cup, and a first-ever Champions League crown. His brilliance in the final, where the Parisians demolished Inter 5-0, sealed his Ballon d’Or credentials.

The father’s bold prediction

While the teenager showed grace in defeat, his father, Mounir Nasraoui, struck a different tone. Standing outside the ceremony, he spoke to Spanish outlet COPE and delivered a four-word warning aimed squarely at the competition: “Next year is ours.”

Those words reflect the growing belief around Barcelona that Yamal’s rise is not a question of “if,” but “when.” His dazzling performances last season, combined with his rapid maturity on and off the pitch, suggest that he may be destined to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who made the Ballon d’Or his own during his prime years at Camp Nou.

