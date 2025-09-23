Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal’s father sends supportive message to his son after Ballon d’Or ceremony

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Yamal finished second despite a brilliant season with Barcelona and Spain, leaving supporters stunned as Dembélé lifted the trophy in Paris.
© Getty ImagesYamal finished second despite a brilliant season with Barcelona and Spain, leaving supporters stunned as Dembélé lifted the trophy in Paris.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony ended with Ousmane Dembélé lifting the prestigious trophy, but the decision has sparked heated debate. Many fans and analysts felt that Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old sensation from Barcelona and Spain, deserved the award after a spectacular season that showcased his brilliance at both club and international level.

Dembélé, currently starring for Paris Saint-Germain, had a strong case for the honor. His performances in Ligue 1, the Champions League, and for France placed him among the top players in the world. Supporters of his win argue that his consistency and ability to deliver in big matches justified the voters’ choice.

Still, the decision left many stunned. Yamal, who dazzled with his technical skill, goals, and assists, was widely seen as the front-runner. The teenager’s influence for both Barcelona and Spain set him apart from nearly all of his peers, making the outcome feel controversial to a significant portion of the soccer community.

Yamal’s Father Speaks Out

As the gala drew to a close and guests began to leave the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, delivered a passionate message: “A greeting to all of Spain. Next year is ours. Let’s go, let’s go.”

Tweet placeholder

His words resonated with fans who had hoped to see Lamine become the youngest player ever to win the Ballon d’Or. Instead, he finished second, narrowly missing out on what many believed was rightfully his moment.

Lamine Yamal shows grace after Ballon d’Or loss as he congratulates Ousmane Dembele in style – But father issues fiery four-word warning (VIDEO)

Lamine Yamal shows grace after Ballon d'Or loss as he congratulates Ousmane Dembele in style – But father issues fiery four-word warning (VIDEO)

A nation’s disappointment, but hope for the future

Spanish supporters were left deflated by the outcome. The anticipation of celebrating a teenage Ballon d’Or winner was high, given Yamal’s extraordinary form. His dazzling dribbles, creativity, and decisive play made him seem unstoppable throughout the season. Yet, despite expectations, the prize slipped away.

Lamine Yamal’s father expressed confidence that he would win the next Ballon d’Or.

Lamine Yamal's father expressed confidence that he would win the next Ballon d'Or.

For Yamal, however, the setback may only serve as motivation. At just 18, his career is only beginning, and his talent is undeniable. Many believe it is only a matter of time before he secures the sport’s top individual honor.

