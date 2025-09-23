First words after losing to Ousmane Dembele: Lamine Yamal addresses Ballon d’Or heartbreak with inspiring 10-word message

Barcelona’s brightest star, Lamine Yamal, had to settle for second place at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, with the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris witnessing PSG’s Ousmane Dembele lift the golden orb instead. While the Frenchman’s triumph had been anticipated following his extraordinary season and Champions League-winning exploits, the spotlight was still very much on the teenager who ran him close.

The evening belonged to Dembele on the podium, but the true measure of character was shown after the curtain fell, when Barcelona’s prodigy finally broke his silence. His words carried more than a reaction—they offered a vision for the future.

The 2024-25 campaign was one for the ages for Ousmane Dembele. Leading Paris Saint-Germain to a historic first Champions League crown, the Frenchman amassed 35 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, proving decisive in the biggest moments, including the final against Inter.

His numbers were staggering: 51 goal contributions in 53 matches. From January to May alone, he led all players in Europe’s top five leagues in goal involvement. PSG also swept the domestic scene with Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Trophee des Champions, completing a clean sweep that left little doubt in voters’ minds.

Yamal, meanwhile, had his own phenomenal season. At just 18, he powered Barcelona to a historic domestic treble while registering 18 goals and 25 assists. His artistry was undeniable, his maturity staggering. And yet, the absence of Champions League silverware tilted the scales against him.

What did Yamal say?

And then came the words everyone had been waiting for. Hours after the gala, Yamal took to Instagram, sharing images with his second Kopa Trophy alongside snapshots from the ceremony. “God’s plan is perfect.” his caption delivered an inspiring 10-word message that summed up his philosophy and determination:” You have to climb to get to the top.”

It was the first time the youngster spoke publicly after missing out on the Ballon d’Or. In the same post, he showed nothing but respect to the winner: “Happy for the Kopa Trophy x2 and congratulations to Dembele for the award and his great season.” The words resonated far beyond the Blaugrana’s fanbase. They spoke of humility in defeat, faith in the journey, and a competitive fire that is only just beginning to burn.

