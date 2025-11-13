Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

Lamine Yamal reportedly handed major boost as Barcelona star set to return for Athletic Bilbao clash

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal has been one of Barcelona’s brightest young stars during the 2025-26 season, as the team continues to struggle to impose its dominance amid a wave of injuries. However, ahead of the upcoming clash with Athletic Bilbao, Yamal is reportedly set for a major boost, with a key Barcelona teammate expected to return from injury.

During the November international break, Yamal was surprisingly released from the Spain national team following a dispute over his medical treatment at Barcelona. With two weeks to rest, the 18-year-old winger could reunite with one of his most effective attacking partners when domestic play resumes.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha is in the final stages of his recovery, and Barcelona are confident the Brazilian winger will be available once the international break ends. The plan is for him to return to first-team action against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, November 22.

Raphinha sustained a right hamstring injury during the match against Real Oviedo on September 25. Since then, the Brazilian has been a major absence on the team, sitting out nine games across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, a stretch in which Barca recorded five wins, one draw, and three defeats.

Barcelona star Raphinha celebrating a goal

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Barcelona’s plan for the coming days is to continue working with injured players such as Alejandro Balde, Pedri, and Joan García until Thursday before giving them a short rest over the weekend. With Raphinha expected to return, and both Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski steadily regaining fitness, head coach Hansi Flick will be eager to get his attack firing again.

Advertisement
Harry Kane’s contract clause could cost Bayern Munich a fortune amid reported Barcelona interest

see also

Harry Kane’s contract clause could cost Bayern Munich a fortune amid reported Barcelona interest

Another star yet to recover

Last season, Raphinha was Barcelona’s top contributor in attack, recording 34 goals and 26 assists in 57 appearances, outpacing both Lewandowski and Yamal. His comeback will therefore provide a significant boost to Flick’s squad. However, the team will still be missing another crucial player.

Unlike Raphinha, Pedri is not expected to recover in time for the Athletic Bilbao clash. The Spanish midfielder suffered a tear in his right hamstring during El Clásico on October 26 and has missed the team’s last three matches.

At the time of his injury, Pedri’s recovery timeline was estimated at three to four weeks. As that window nears its end, Flick will likely have to find temporary solutions in midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong (most likely Marc Casado) until Pedri is fully fit.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Joan Laporta breaks the silence on Lamine Yamal’s drama with Spain amid growing controversy

Joan Laporta breaks the silence on Lamine Yamal’s drama with Spain amid growing controversy

Following Lamine Yamal's withdrawal from the national team, tensions between Barcelona and Spain seem to be escalating over the medical procedure that led to his absence. In response, Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, spoke out to clarify the situation.

Lamine Yamal’s absence sparks new tension between Barcelona and Spain: RFEF moves to calm storm with bold seven-word clarification

Lamine Yamal’s absence sparks new tension between Barcelona and Spain: RFEF moves to calm storm with bold seven-word clarification

The uneasy balance between Barcelona and the Spanish national team has once again been tested — and, as so often happens, Lamine Yamal finds himself caught in the middle.

Barcelona vs. Spain? Lamine Yamal unexpectedly leaves national team, surprising coach Luis de la Fuente

Barcelona vs. Spain? Lamine Yamal unexpectedly leaves national team, surprising coach Luis de la Fuente

Despite being called up for the upcoming games, Lamine Yamal has withdrawn from Spain's squad for a surprising reason, angering coach Luis de la Fuente and fueling rumors of a strained relationship with Barcelona.

Bad news for Mbappe: France and Real Madrid star faces injury concerns ahead of World Cup qualifier vs. Ukraine

Bad news for Mbappe: France and Real Madrid star faces injury concerns ahead of World Cup qualifier vs. Ukraine

A teammate of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid could miss France’s match against Ukraine in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo