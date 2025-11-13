Lamine Yamal reportedly handed major boost as Barcelona star set to return for Athletic Bilbao clash

Lamine Yamal has been one of Barcelona’s brightest young stars during the 2025-26 season, as the team continues to struggle to impose its dominance amid a wave of injuries. However, ahead of the upcoming clash with Athletic Bilbao, Yamal is reportedly set for a major boost, with a key Barcelona teammate expected to return from injury.

During the November international break, Yamal was surprisingly released from the Spain national team following a dispute over his medical treatment at Barcelona. With two weeks to rest, the 18-year-old winger could reunite with one of his most effective attacking partners when domestic play resumes.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha is in the final stages of his recovery, and Barcelona are confident the Brazilian winger will be available once the international break ends. The plan is for him to return to first-team action against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, November 22.

Raphinha sustained a right hamstring injury during the match against Real Oviedo on September 25. Since then, the Brazilian has been a major absence on the team, sitting out nine games across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, a stretch in which Barca recorded five wins, one draw, and three defeats.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Barcelona’s plan for the coming days is to continue working with injured players such as Alejandro Balde, Pedri, and Joan García until Thursday before giving them a short rest over the weekend. With Raphinha expected to return, and both Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski steadily regaining fitness, head coach Hansi Flick will be eager to get his attack firing again.

Another star yet to recover

Last season, Raphinha was Barcelona’s top contributor in attack, recording 34 goals and 26 assists in 57 appearances, outpacing both Lewandowski and Yamal. His comeback will therefore provide a significant boost to Flick’s squad. However, the team will still be missing another crucial player.

Unlike Raphinha, Pedri is not expected to recover in time for the Athletic Bilbao clash. The Spanish midfielder suffered a tear in his right hamstring during El Clásico on October 26 and has missed the team’s last three matches.

At the time of his injury, Pedri’s recovery timeline was estimated at three to four weeks. As that window nears its end, Flick will likely have to find temporary solutions in midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong (most likely Marc Casado) until Pedri is fully fit.

