Bad news for Mbappe: France and Real Madrid star faces injury concerns ahead of World Cup qualifier vs. Ukraine

This Thursday, France can secure their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a win over Ukraine in the European qualifiers. Despite the importance of the game, Kylian Mbappe might have to do without a key Real Madrid teammate.

Eduardo Camavinga was unable to train with the group on Tuesday and Wednesday due to lingering physical issues from his recent club appearances, making his participation in the World Cup qualifier against Ukraine highly unlikely.

“Unfortunately for him, he has injuries that prevent him from having consistency,” said head coach Didier Deschamps about Camavinga during his latest press conference, according to Marca. “He also wants more minutes, wants to perform better. If he didn’t have physical problems, he would undoubtedly have more continuity, both with Real Madrid and with us.”

Deschamps’ comments are backed up by the numbers. During the 2025-26 season, the French midfielder has started just four of Real Madrid’s 16 matches across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, coming off the bench in seven others.

Between August and September, Camavinga missed four La Liga matches for Los Blancos due to an ankle injury. That issue also affected his international duties, as it kept him out of France’s squad for the September FIFA break. He only returned to the national team in October, when he featured against Azerbaijan and Iceland.

Deschamps calls up last-minute replacement for Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga’s current physical issues make him increasingly doubtful for Thursday’s clash with Ukraine. That uncertainty poses a tactical problem for head coach Didier Deschamps, who must plan for a crucial qualifier without knowing if one of his top midfielders will be available.

To avoid further complications, on Wednesday Deschamps decided to add another name to France’s squad for the November international break. Juventus star Khephren Thuram was called up to provide an additional midfield option and to be ready in case Camavinga is unable to play.

What do France need to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

With just two matches remaining in the European qualifiers, France are in a very favorable position. They currently lead Group D with 10 points, three ahead of Ukraine in second place. Behind them are Iceland (4 points) and Azerbaijan (1 point).

This means that a victory over Ukraine at the Parc des Princes on Thursday would officially seal France’s spot at the 2026 World Cup. Even if they only manage a draw, one additional point in their final match against Azerbaijan on Sunday would also be enough to qualify.