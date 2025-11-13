How to watch Nigeria vs Gabon match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CAF World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nigeria vs Gabon on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Nigeria vs Gabon WHAT CAF World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT • Thursday, November 13, 2025

WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The CAF World Cup qualifiers reach their decisive stage with a thrilling second-round showdown featuring four of Africa’s top contenders vying for a coveted playoff spot. Nigeria, a tournament staple led by Galatasaray’s striker Victor Osimhen, looks to reclaim its place on the world stage.

Across the field, Gabon enters with confidence, spearheaded by veteran forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, determined to make history with a first-ever World Cup appearance. With two elite scorers and national pride on the line, this semifinal is shaping up to be a can’t-miss battle.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Nigeria vs Gabon and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Advertisement