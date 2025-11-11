Barcelona vs. Spain? Lamine Yamal unexpectedly leaves national team, surprising coach Luis de la Fuente

After sustaining an injury during Spain‘s most recent call-up, Lamine has needed a few games to regain his speed and dribbling skills, all while maintaining impressive scoring statistics. Consequently, Barcelona have given him a prominent role, which led to the national team including him in the squad for the upcoming games. However, Yamal will be unable to join the team due to a surprising reason that has outraged coach Luis de la Fuente.

“The Medical Services of the RFEF wish to express their surprise and discomfort after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, the day of the start of the official training camp with the national team, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure for the treatment of his pubic discomfort that same morning. This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the medical staff of the National Team,” RFEF expressed on their website.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have taken Lamine to see Dr. Ernest Schilders, a leading expert in this type of pubalgia. Although it was reported that he has an initial and mild case, the 18-year-old star has undergone radiofrequency treatment to speed up his recovery and help him reach his best level. In addition, the Culers allegedly notified Spain immediately, contradicting the recent statement from the RFEF.

After the situation with Lamine, coach Luis de la Fuente did not hesitate to break his silence and express his clear dissatisfaction: “There are procedures that take place outside the federation (RFEF)… I’ve never experienced a situation like this before, I don’t think it’s very normal… I was surprised, you had no news and didn’t know any details, and then they tell you about it, especially when it comes to health issues, you’re left surprised,“ he said, via RNE Deportes.

Lamine Yamal playing for Spain.

Not just Lamine: Barcelona stars keep falling to Spain’s injury curse in recent years

While Lamine Yamal is the most recent Barcelona star to suffer an injury while playing for Spain, he is not the only one. During his rapid ascent in elite soccer, Pedri was called up to the national team a few years ago. Despite being a young player, he participated in both the UEFA Euro and the Olympic Games consecutively. This intense schedule led to an injury that sidelined him for several weeks, enraging the anger of Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also FC Barcelona have made a key decision on Lamine Yamal’s lingering groin injury ahead of Spain games

Barcelona’s injury concerns escalated further as more players suffered injuries while representing Spain. During UEFA Euro 2024, Gavi endured a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and an associated lateral meniscus injury. Although many consider it as an accidental injury, the Culers are reportedly blaming excessive playing time and the national team’s management of his physical condition.

Given Barcelona’s long history of injuries with Spain, they may be looking to protect their physically injured players from participating in the national team games. While the players have not declined call-ups, nor has the club formally expressed dissatisfaction with these summonses, tensions reportedly exist. The national team reportedly believes there is a lack of transparency, while the club feels there is not enough management of the players’ minutes and workloads.