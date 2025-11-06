Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal reaches Lionel Messi’s level? Barcelona prodigy reacts to shocking comparison with Argentine legend

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi.
© Stuart Franklin/Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona have struggled to launch the 2025-26 season effectively, facing a series of inconsistent results. Despite these challenges, Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of the team’s most productive players. He even scored a remarkable goal against Brugge in the Champions League, drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi. Responding to the buzz, the 18-year-old standout shared his perspective, making his thoughts crystal clear.

I can’t compare myself with Messi. He’s scored thousands of goals like that. I have to make my own way and hope to score many more goals like that. I try to do the best I can. The move went really quick and Fermín’s left me with the ball with a nice flick. I have controlled it and finished it,” Lamine Yamal said after Barcelona’s game vs Brugge.

Despite his ongoing quest to regain peak form after dealing with groin pain, Lamine has managed to remain remarkably productive. In the ten games he has played this season, Yamal has scored five goals and provided six assists. This performance positions him among the team’s top scorers, alongside Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford, and Fermin Lopez. However, the 18-year-old standout admits that he still has a long way to go to reach Messi’s level.

Not only does Lamine remain respectful when compared to Lionel Messi, but he also seeks to distance himself from his legacy. “I’ve always tried to forge my own path. Of course, Messi is the greatest player in history for me, without a doubt. He’s left-footed, and so am I. He played for Barcelona, and I play for Barcelona. He played as a right winger, and so do I. We definitely have a lot in common… I just want to carve my own path, he said in an Adidas press event in 2025.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal looking on

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Lamine hits back after being whistled by Brugge fans

Although Barcelona and Club Brugge do not share a historic rivalry, their most recent match was surrounded by controversy. Not only was the game fiercely competitive, but the winning goal was also disallowed in the final minutes. Considering the intensity of the game, Belgian fans decided to whistle Lamine Yamal throughout. Far from being affected, the 18-year-old star shared his thoughts on the jeering, offering a spicy perspective.

Mbappe and Yamal headline FIFA’s The Best award finalists, with Messi absent for the first time in 16 years

see also

Mbappe and Yamal headline FIFA’s The Best award finalists, with Messi absent for the first time in 16 years

“It’s no coincidence. If it were another player, they wouldn’t boo. They boo me because they know I do my job well on the field. Little by little, the boos have stopped. That means I’ve done my job well, and I’m not worried about it,” Lamine Yamal said after Barcelona’s game vs Brugge.

Lamine Yamal’s remarks may not have sat well with fans, but his perspective is quite understandable. As a key figure expected to lead the new era of soccer alongside Kylian Mbappe, the young Spaniard often faces criticism and jeers meant to distract him from his game. This isn’t unique to him; Cristiano Ronaldo has endured similar challenges throughout his career, which adds weight to the 18-year-old star’s viewpoint.

