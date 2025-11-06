Trending topics:
Neymar
Neymar to leave Santos? Conditions that could force Brazil legend’s exit reportedly revealed

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Neymar of Santos looks on during a Brasileirao 2025 match against Fortaleza.
Neymar of Santos looks on during a Brasileirao 2025 match against Fortaleza.

Neymar’s return to Santos has been far from what fans expected, as the star has been unable to overcome his chronic injury issues and the club has failed to restore its status as a Brazilian giant. Sitting in the relegation zone, Santos now faces reports outlining conditions that could force the Brazil legend to leave the Peixe.

Neymar was unveiled in February 2025 as the prodigal son returning home, nicknamed as “O Príncipe” (The Prince), following “O Rei” Pelé, but nearly a year later, the Brazil star has fallen far short of expectations. With the club in crisis, another major concern has emerged tied directly to results on the pitch.

According to Globo Esporte, a relegation to Série B (Brazil’s second tier) would strongly push Neymar toward an exit from Santos. The move would be driven not only by sporting considerations but also by financial realities, leaving the star’s future up in the air once again.

Neymar currently earns a monthly salary of R$4.14 million (about $770,000), a figure that would be difficult for Santos to sustain if relegated. The club also owes R$85 million (roughly $16 million) to N&R Sports for Neymar’s image rights, another heavy burden to Santos’ finances on a potential second-division budget.

A view of the stadium&#039;s screen with an image of Neymar Jr.

A view of the stadium’s screen with an image of Neymar Jr.

Additionally, competing in Brazil’s second tier would not benefit Neymar as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has already left him out of the November international window, and facing lower-level opposition could further jeopardize his chances of returning to the national team setup.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti sets the record straight with Vinicius Jr. after controversy with Xabi Alonso

see also

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti sets the record straight with Vinicius Jr. after controversy with Xabi Alonso

Neymar signed a new contract with Santos in June, extending his deal through December 2025 with an option to push it beyond the World Cup. Santos currently sit 17th with 33 points from 30 matches, one point behind Vitória, who have played two more games, leaving Neymar and company with eight league fixtures to avoid another painful relegation in the club’s history.

Neymar set to miss key clash vs. Palmeiras

To climb out of the relegation zone, Santos need just one point, as they hold a better goal differential than Vitória. But Thursday night’s matchup against Palmeiras presents a major challenge, both due to the opponent’s quality and the absence of their biggest star.

According to Globo Esporte, Neymar is expected to miss the match against the league leaders, with Santos’ medical and coaching staff opting not to expose him to the turf at Allianz Parque. After returning last weekend against Fortaleza and training normally on Wednesday, the club prefers to avoid any risk of an injury setback, with his absence marking a significant blow to Santos’ hopes of escaping relegation.

