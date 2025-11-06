Milan’s fears eased? Santiago Gimenez’s injury update brings optimism for Massimiliano Allegri as new possible comeback date emerges

Just as Milan prepared for a crucial run of fixtures, Santiago Gimenez‘s ankle injury forced him to the sidelines, adding yet another name to a lengthy injury list at Milanello. For the Mexican striker, the timing could not have been worse. Yet, amid growing concerns about the severity of his condition — and speculation that his absence could stretch beyond a month — a new update has brought an unexpected twist that might reshape the club’s plans entirely.

The season has not been kind to Gimenez. Without a single Serie A goal this campaign, the 24-year-old has faced mounting pressure to justify the $37 million Milan paid to bring him from Feyenoord earlier this year. Under Massimiliano Allegri, he’s started eight of ten league games but has failed to find rhythm or confidence, with only one goal to his name — a Coppa Italia strike against Lecce. Now, with the injury halting his progress, questions about his form and future have intensified.

As Il Giorno reported, “Milan up and down. Gimenez stops, but Pulisic returns,” highlighting the striker’s absence as the team regains key attacking options. For the Mexican star, the break could either serve as the reset he desperately needs — or spell the beginning of his decline in Milan. What made this episode even stranger was how the injury was revealed. Unlike the usual club statement or press release, Gimenez took matters into his own hands, posting a personal message on social media that raised eyebrows across Italy.

“For several months, I’ve been playing with an ankle injury that hasn’t allowed me to be 100% fit or comfortable on the pitch,” he confessed in his post. “With plenty of desire to continue helping the team, I’ve kept on playing, but the pain kept increasing and the time has come to stop. Now it’s time to recover and prepare to be with you as soon as possible.”

According to Calciomercato, the fact that the announcement came from Gimenez himself, without any confirmation from the Rossoneri, was “slightly strange and raised a few doubts.” It also shed light on a deeper issue: had the forward been risking his long-term fitness to stay in Allegri’s plans?

The initial fears

Early reports painted a grim picture. ESPN Deportes claimed that the 24-year-old forward would be sidelined for up to five weeks, ruling him out of key games against Parma, Inter, Lazio, and Torino, as well as Mexico’s November friendlies. His father added that the ankle issue had been “recurring” for months, leaving fans worried this could be a lingering problem.

For Milan, that timeline would have meant missing the crucial Derby della Madonnina against Inter on November 23 and perhaps even the Sassuolo clash at San Siro in mid-December. But then, a different voice changed the narrative entirely.

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates with team mate

The update that changes everything

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto provided a far more optimistic outlook. “From what I understand, it’s not a five-week absence, and I’d add that it could be two, three weeks at most: he could be available again after the break. Tests are still pending, and we also need to see how the ankle reacts.”

That statement shifted the tone from panic to cautious hope. The team’s medical team is now monitoring the situation closely, with further tests scheduled to assess the inflammation. If all goes well, Gimenez could return immediately after the international break, possibly featuring in the derby against Inter, MilanNews.it suggests.