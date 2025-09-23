Lamine Yamal dealt squad blow as key Barcelona teammate set to miss over four months

FC Barcelona have started the 2025-26 season following a successful campaign last year, with Lamine Yamal emerging as one of the team’s standout stars and helping the club claim multiple domestic trophies. This season, Barcelona’s primary goal is the UEFA Champions League. However, the club has suffered a major squad setback, as one of Yamal’s key teammates is now expected to be sidelined for over four months.

Yamal began the early part of the season dealing with pubic discomfort that kept him out of Barcelona’s last three games, though the team managed to cope with his absence. Now, another challenge has arisen for coach Hansi Flick, with Barcelona facing a fresh injury blow.

The club confirmed that, following surgery, Gavi will be out for at least four months. The Spanish midfielder has struggled with ACL and meniscus issues over the past seasons, and the decision to undergo surgery was made to address his ongoing knee problems. Barcelona will now be without one of the primary alternatives for Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

In a statement released Tuesday, Barcelona said: “First team player Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’ has had an arthroscopy to resolve a medial meniscus injury, which was sutured to preserve the meniscus. Recovery time is estimated at around 4-5 months.”

Gavi of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Son Moix on August 16, 2025 in Mallorca, Spain.

Gavi had returned to Barcelona last season and featured in the first two La Liga matches, albeit with limited minutes. He was sidelined for the next four games due to the same right knee injury, prompting the player to opt for surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lamine Yamal’s father sends supportive message to his son after Ballon d’Or ceremony

According to reports from Sport, medical evaluations showed that Gavi’s inner meniscus had not healed properly. The arthroscopy, a more invasive procedure to suture the meniscus, was deemed the best long-term solution, though it will require the midfielder to be out for nearly half a year.

Gavi and a long-standing ACL injury

Gavi, who made his debut with only 18 years old in 2021, was seen as a top Barcelona prospect following Pedri’s rise to the first team, but injuries have repeatedly hindered his development. In November 2023, he suffered a complete tear of the ACL and external meniscus in his right knee during a match between Spain and Georgia—a severe injury that threatened to derail his career.

After more than 11 months sidelined, Gavi returned to Barcelona in Flick’s first season (2024-25), appearing in 42 matches but with limited total minutes (1,688). Given the potential long-term consequences of ACL and meniscus injuries if not treated correctly, the Spanish midfielder now faces another significant challenge on the sidelines.

Advertisement