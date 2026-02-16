Barcelona’s Hansi Flick could soon get a massive boost as Pedri reportedly has a return date set after injury

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have established themselves as one of the most solid teams in the world. With an outstanding high press, Hansi Flick has managed to impose a consistently strong level of performance. Despite this, Pedri’s absence has been keenly felt, as the defeat against Atlético Madrid exposed the shortcomings of this approach without the Spaniard. Nevertheless, the coach could recover the 23-year-old star sooner than expected.

After the match against Slavia Praha, Pedri suffered a right hamstring injury that was expected to sideline him for around a month. In his absence, Hansi Flick chose to rely on Dani Olmo and even Marc Bernal at the base of the play. While this approach worked in some matches, the absence of the 23-year-old star proved crucial against Atlético Madrid, as he is key to the team’s high pressing. Nevertheless, the coach could have him back sooner than anticipated.

According to Didac Peyret of Diario Sport, Barcelona have scheduled Pedri’s return for February 22, ahead of the match against Levante. After enduring his third injury of the season, coach Hansi Flick might choose a gradual reintroduction, which means he may not start immediately. Nonetheless, the Spaniard’s comeback promises a significant boost to the team’s overall consistency.

Despite Pedri’s return, Hansi Flick could make adjustments to the starting lineup. After the defeat against Atlético Madrid, the team’s players decided to talk to the coach, as they believe they should be more flexible with their tactical approach since they cannot play with a high line with all players and against all opponents, reports The Athletic. For this reason, Marc Bernal could start to play a more prominent role, as he has shown a potential to make a difference.

Hansi Flick could also soon welcome back another key midfielder

Unlike his first season, Hansi Flick has had to deal with several key injury absences, complicating the team’s development. At the start of the 2025–26 season, the absences of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski significantly weakened the side. Once both players returned, they suffered the losses of Andreas Christensen, Pablo Gavi, and Pedri, complicating matters. Nevertheless, the coach is expected to recover one of these players in the near future.

According to Hansi Flick, Pablo Gavi has surprised him with his performances in training, as he returned to ball work just seven days ago. After accelerating his recovery timeline, the Spanish midfielder is expected to return to the pitch in March, the coach announced. With his comeback, Barcelona gain much greater depth and consistency in the creative side of midfield. However, the 21-year-old could be reintroduced gradually to the team in order to avoid any setbacks.