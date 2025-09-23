Manchester United reportedly targeting Christian Pulisic’s star teammate at AC Milan

AC Milan are in the middle of a transition under new head coach Massimiliano Allegri, with Christian Pulisic once again emerging as one of the team’s top performers in the 2025-26 season. However, the USMNT star could see his squad weakened, as Manchester United are reportedly eyeing one of his key teammates at the Rossoneri.

With Milan missing out on European competition this season, several stars and leaders have already departed, including Theo Hernández and Tijjani Reijnders. Another contract dispute is still unresolved, and now the club may face yet another blow heading into next year.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Manchester United are targeting goalkeeper Mike Maignan for the 2026-27 season. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and the Red Devils are expected to try to strengthen their goalkeeper position by taking advantage of his situation.

Maignan was heavily linked with Chelsea during the 2025 summer transfer window, when the Blues made a £25 million bid that Milan rejected. But with the Frenchman still yet to sign a new deal, clubs will have the chance to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him as early as January.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan of AC Milan looks on during the Liverpool FC v AC Milan Pre-Season Friendly match.

Crook also reported that Chelsea remain interested in Maignan, especially after Robert Sánchez’s recent mistake against Manchester United. With both Premier League clubs competing for the same target, Pulisic may lose another star teammate at Milan.

Manchester United’s persistent issues in goal

Goalkeeper has been one of United’s biggest problems in recent years, with André Onana frequently criticized for mistakes. The Cameroonian is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, but head coach Rúben Amorim still lack a truly reliable option between the posts.

While Emiliano Martínez was considered, United ultimately signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day for €21 million. Still, Amorim has so far preferred Altay Bayındır in goal, while the 23-year-old Belgian waits for his debut. The position continues to raise doubts among fans, and now even within the coaching staff.