Pedri and Gavi reunion nears as Barcelona reportedly set a date for the midfielder’s long-awaited injury comeback

Since the arrival of Hansi Flick, Barcelona have experienced a rebirth in their style of play, imposing high pressure and an impeccable offensive approach. For this, the Pedri and Gavi duo in midfield stood out as one of the team’s best assets, providing defensive solidity and creativity. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old star has been sidelined for several months following knee surgery, but he reportedly already has a date for his comeback to the pitch.

While Gavi suffered an ACL injury in 2023, he managed to play many games with the Blaugranas in the 2024-25 season, being a regular for coach Hansi Flick. Nevertheless, the Spaniard was still dealing with discomfort in his knee, making him underwent an arthroscopy to solve a meniscus injury at the start of the current season. After seven months of absence, the 21-year-old star reportedly now has a date for his return to the pitch.

Pablo Gavi entered Barcelona’s squad list against Newcastle United, but he had not yet received medical clearance. Despite this, the sporting department has reportedly already defined his return to the pitch. According to Fernando Polo in Mundo Deportivo, the 21-year-old star would be ready to get some minutes against Sevilla on March 15. Nevertheless, he could take some more time before becoming a starter again.

Although his possible return is a boost for the Blaugranas, Hansi Flick faces the difficult task of finding him a spot in the starting lineup. With Pedri and Frenkie de Jong or Marc Bernal fixed in the core of the play, Gavi might not have room as a starter. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old midfielder could be key in the rotation, contributing in the build-up but also in the attacking midfield, offering a different profile from Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez.

Gavi may face uphill battle to regain his starter spot under Flick

Before his injury, Gavi used to be a regular starter in the midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong, leaving Pedri in more advanced roles. Nevertheless, coach Hansi Flick has adjusted the entire midfield in his absence, giving Fermin Lopez an undisputed starting role, which has turned Pedri into a complete player, being key in the organization. Because of this, the 21-year-old star could face difficulties regaining his spot as a starter.

Being one of the players most protected by Flick, Gavi’s continuity at Barcelona is fully assured. Nevertheless, the coach might not include him as a starter in midfield, but rather as a key rotation option alongside Pedri, as it seems unlikely that he will change his current approach. In this way, the Spaniard could remain like Dani Olmo: Key in the rotation with substantial minutes, but rarely a starter, something that might not sit well with him.