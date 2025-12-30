Lamine Yamal could be joined by Serie A defender as Barcelona reportedly target Inter Milan player

Barcelona had a turbulent second half of 2025, with numerous injuries and dips in form even from key players like Lamine Yamal. In that context, the Catalan side is looking to strengthen its roster for the decisive stage of the season, with a defender from Inter Milan among the potential additions.

“The Azulgrana side led by Flick will try to sign a center back for the second half of the 2025-26 season following Christensen’s injury,” Marca reported Tuesday. The report lists Nathan Ake as one of the favorites, although his $25 million valuation by Manchester City makes him an unlikely option.

“The other name being mentioned is Stefan de Vrij,” the Spanish outlet said regarding the 33-year-old Dutch player who has stood out in Serie A for over a decade. “Inter Milan would consider a transfer, provided they find a replacement.”

De Vrij was a key player for Inter Milan for many years, but this season his role has been significantly reduced, as head coach Cristian Chivu has preferred other center backs such as Alessandro Bastoni—also rumored as a Barcelona target—Yann Bisseck, and Manuel Akanji.

Inter Milan player Stefan De Vrij.

The Dutch defender has played only eight matches in the 2025-26 season across all competitions, and he has mostly been on the bench in Serie A games. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, it makes sense that he would consider a move to another club to secure more playing time and boost his chances of making the Netherlands’ 26-man squad.

Why do Barcelona need a defender?

Rumors about possible defensive signings for Barcelona in the winter transfer window have circulated for weeks. This is partly due to the defensive problems the team has experienced under Hansi Flick, having not properly replaced Iñigo Martinez.

Adding to this were the absences of Andreas Christensen, who suffered a serious knee injury keeping him out for at least three months, and Ronald Araujo, who was given special leave to recover from mental health issues that affected his performance.

In this context, Stefan de Vrij is part of a long list of defenders considered by Barcelona. Nathan Ake is also included, along with Nico Schlotterbeck, Marc Guehi, Nicolas Otamendi, and Alessandro Bastoni.

Barcelona reportedly interested in a Juventus striker

Alongside the reports about Stefan de Vrij, speculation is growing regarding Dusan Vlahovic. “There have been contacts between Barça and Vlahovic,” said transfer expert Matteo Moretto. “It’s almost impossible for him to renew with Juventus… Starting in February, he will be able to sign a contract officially with another club as a free agent.”

The Vlahovic option is seen more as a long-term solution than a short-term fix. With uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski, whose contract ends on June 30, Barcelona will need another striker to compete with Ferran Torres. The Serbian player fits the Blaugrana’s criteria: a quality, experienced player who could also arrive as a free agent, saving the club a transfer fee.