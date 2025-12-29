Trending topics:
Robert Lewandowski’s future in the air as Barcelona regain interest in Juventus star ahead of 2026-27 season

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on from the bench.
Unlike in previous seasons, Robert Lewandowski‘s impact on the pitch has declined as he deals with injuries. Consequently, Ferran Torres seems to have edged him out in the battle for a starting spot, casting doubt on Lewandowski’s contract renewal and leaving his future uncertain. Additionally, Barcelona are reportedly renewing their interest in a Juventus FC star ahead of the 2026–27 season, offering clues about the club’s intentions regarding the Polish striker.

According to Diego Pico of Marca, Barcelona have already initiated efforts to secure Dušan Vlahović, whose contract with Juventus FC expires at the end of the 2025–26 season, allowing him to potentially join the club as a free agent. However, his arrival is not yet assured, as negotiations have not yielded an agreement. The Blaugranas are keen to capitalize on Vlahović’s strained relationship with the Vecchia Signora to facilitate his signing.

Despite his 2022 move to Juventus for €80 million, Vlahović has not met expectations, casting doubt on his decisive impact at the club. Additionally, the striker has faced multiple injuries during his tenure with the Italian giants. Nonetheless, Barcelona see his potential acquisition as a strategic market opportunity: At 25 years old, and if willing to accept a salary aligned with the club’s wage structure, he could emerge as a significant asset.

In case Vlahović and Barcelona finalize a deal, Robert Lewandowski would conclude his four-year stint at the club. In this scenario, the Polish striker has several pathways to continue his career, with AC Milan as a prominent suitor. Alongside the Rossoneri, teams from MLS and the Saudi Pro League have also shown interest, ensuring Lewandowski has plenty of options despite the Culers’ hesitation to retain him.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring a goal.

Vlahovic would not necessarily be a guaranteed starter at Barcelona

Dušan Vlahović has stopped being the cornerstone of Juventus for some time now due to his physical problems and inconsistencies in performance. As a result, the Serbian may be looking for a team where he can be a starter. However, he may not arrive as Barcelona’s starting striker, as he would not only need to adapt to Hansi Flick’s style, but Ferran Torres has also established himself as the main option.

Robert Lewandowski takes a step on his future: The Polish striker’s agent meets with Barcelona to clarify his intentions

Robert Lewandowski takes a step on his future: The Polish striker’s agent meets with Barcelona to clarify his intentions

Despite not having a guaranteed starting position, Hansi Flick has demonstrated his willingness to rotate players and even bench star performers, as he did with Lewandowski. Furthermore, Ferran Torres’s versatility might enable a two-striker setup, offering the coach more tactical flexibility and giving Vlahović the opportunity to play a significant role. However, his impact largely hinges on his commitment on the field, leaving the outcome uncertain and in his own hands.

