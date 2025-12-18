Trending topics:
FC Barcelona
$94M Inter star Bastoni breaks silence on Barcelona links ahead of Supercoppa Italiana semifinal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter.
© Simone Arveda/Getty ImagesAlessandro Bastoni of Inter.

Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as one of the high-profile names linked with a potential blockbuster move to FC Barcelona. With Inter set to face Bologna in the Supercoppa Italiana semifinals, the $94 million-rated defender addressed the growing speculation surrounding his future.

According to transfer expert Matteo Moretto, Barcelona sporting director Deco recently traveled to Milan to explore a possible move for Bastoni. The report quickly sparked concern in Italy, as the Blaugrana were said to be targeting one of Inter’s cornerstone players with the winter transfer window approaching.

Speaking ahead of the Supercoppa Italiana semifinal, Bastoni reacted to the Barcelona rumors with a candid response, admitting he was flattered by the interest: “Those rumors make me feel proud. Just like you read them, I read them too. It means I’m doing things right, but there’s nothing to it.

While acknowledging the prestige of a club like Barcelona, the center back made it clear that a move is not on his radar in the short term. “I’m happy at Inter and have no issues here. I’m not focused on the news,” Bastoni added, effectively cooling the speculation.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Alessandro Bastoni of FC Internazionale.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Alessandro Bastoni of FC Internazionale.

With Transfermarkt valuing him at €80 million (approximately $94 million), a January move was always expected to be difficult, particularly given Barcelona’s financial constraints. Bastoni’s comments now appear to rule out any immediate transfer, despite his status as one of the top center backs in world football.

Barcelona still searching for center-back solutions

At the start of the season, Barcelona suffered a major defensive blow with the departure of Iñigo Martínez, widely regarded as their most consistent center back last year, who completed a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. No direct replacement was signed, and with Ronald Araújo’s situation uncertain, the club now faces growing concerns at the heart of the defense.

Head coach Hansi Flick has rotated his back line in recent matches as Barcelona endured one of their poorest runs in terms of clean sheets. Eric García has been pushed into midfield alongside Pedri, leaving Pau Cubarsí and Andreas Christensen as the only natural center-back options, while left back Gerard Martín has been used out of position.

With García now deployed further forward and Araújo sidelined, Barcelona are effectively down to two recognized center backs. ESPN has reported that Aston Villa defender Pau Torres is on the club’s shortlist, though the position is expected to be fully reassessed during the upcoming transfer window.

