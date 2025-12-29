Real Madrid reportedly to edge out Barcelona for $64M signing amid Rudiger’s uncertain future

Antonio Rüdiger has become one of the most talked-about players at Real Madrid in recent weeks, not because of his performances, but due to his contract situation. With the possibility of the German defender leaving on a free transfer, Los Blancos have reportedly shifted their focus toward beating FC Barcelona to the signing of a $64 million target.

With the winter transfer window just around the corner, several players are entering the final six months of their contracts, meaning clubs will soon be able to negotiate free transfers once deals expire in June. One of those players is Antonio Rüdiger, whose contract at Real Madrid runs through the end of the 2025-26 season.

The German is set to turn 33 next March, and Real Madrid have historically been cautious when offering new deals to veteran players, even though he has worked his way back into the lineup after missing time earlier in the season due to injury. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have also emerged as a potential destination for Rüdiger, prompting Los Blancos to explore alternative defensive reinforcements.

Schlotterbeck emerges as Real Madrid’s objective

According to Sport Bild, Real Madrid are targeting Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential solution at center back. The German defender is under contract with Borussia Dortmund through the end of the 2026-27 season, but with no extension finalized, the possibility of a departure has become realistic, placing him on Los Blancos’ radar.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona had reportedly been working on Schlotterbeck’s signing, viewing him as a priority addition for head coach Hansi Flick to add a German presence to the squad. However, the Blaugrana face major obstacles due to the defender’s salary demands, and with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also interested, the situation has grown increasingly complicated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Xabi Alonso receives support from Toni Kroos: The German legend gives bold take on the Spaniard’s Real Madrid criticized tenure

As reported by the German outlet, Schlotterbeck’s preference is to join one of Europe’s top clubs with the ambition of competing for major trophies, a scenario he has struggled to find at Dortmund. With Transfermarkt valuing him at €55 million (around $64M) and his contract nearing its final year, prying him away may not be difficult, as Dortmund would be eager to cash in rather than risk losing him for free.

When Emre Can has been unavailable this season, Schlotterbeck has captained Dortmund in 10 matches, underlining his leadership role within the squad. Having appeared in 18 games with one goal and two assists, his left-footed technical quality, athleticism, and leadership traits make him one of the most coveted defenders ahead of upcoming transfer windows, and with Rüdiger’s future uncertain, Real Madrid have added him firmly to their target list.