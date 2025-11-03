LAFC star Denis Bouanga reaches MLS elite club not even Lionel Messi has joined

Denis Bouanga has been one of the standout players of the 2025 MLS season, leading Los Angeles FC through a great campaign. With a brace in the playoff game against Austin FC, the Gabonese striker joined an exclusive group in league history, one that even Lionel Messi hasn’t reached yet.

LAFC visited Q2 Stadium looking to book their spot in the next round of the playoffs after a 2-1 win in the first leg. After Son Heung-min opened the scoring in the 21st minute, Bouanga struck twice, first in the 25th and then in the 44th minutes, to seal a dominant performance and to extend his legacy in the MLS.

With the brace against Austin FC, Denis Bouanga became just the ninth player in MLS history to score at least 10 goals in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Even more impressively, he’s the only active player on that list — a remarkable feat considering the level of talent currently in the league.

The list of MLS legends who have scored at least 10 playoff goals reads as follows:

Landon Donovan: 25 goals Carlos Ruiz: 16 goals Roy Lassiter: 13 goals Jaime Moreno: 12 goals Ante Razov: 11 goals Brian McBride: 10 goals Preki: 10 goals Taylor Twellman: 10 goals

Denis Bouanga #99 of Los Angeles FC celebrates after scoring against Austin FC.

The 2025 season has been another incredible year for Bouanga. The striker not only surpassed Carlos Vela as LAFC’s all-time top scorer but also became the first player in the franchise history to reach 100 goals, now sitting at 101 in 151 appearances. With 32 goals in 45 matches across all competitions this year, and LAFC awaiting either Vancouver Whitecaps or FC Dallas in the next round, Bouanga could prove pivotal in the team’s push for another MLS Cup title.

Messi still distant from MLS playoff elite

Bouanga joined MLS from French side Saint-Étienne in August 2022 and has featured in every postseason since (2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025) appearing in 14 games to reach the 10-goal milestone. By contrast, Lionel Messi has had less time and fewer playoff opportunities since arriving in the league, leaving him well behind Bouanga and the elite MLS group.

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 but missed that season’s playoffs, with his first appearance coming in 2024. In that postseason, he played three games against Atlanta United and scored just once, in Game 3, as the Herons were eliminated in the opening round.

In the 2025 playoffs, Messi has been key in the series against Nashville, scoring twice in Game 1 (a 3-1 win) and netting again in the 2-1 loss that followed. With four goals in five playoff games so far, the Argentine remains short of the MLS elite list but will have the chance to add to his tally next Saturday in Game 3, and potentially beyond, if the Herons advance.

