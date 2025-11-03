Lamine Yamal facing unfair criticism? Alejandro Balde steps up to defend the 18-year-old Barcelona star

Barcelona have managed to show a true renaissance with the emergence of Lamine Yamal. Despite debuting under immense pressure to fill the void left by Lionel Messi, he has managed to crown himself as the undisputed soccer leader of the sports project and is called upon to lead the next era of the sport. However, his performance against Real Madrid has exposed him to tense criticism. In response, his teammate Alejandro Balde has come to his defense.

“It’s true that he’s always in the spotlight, but I think Lamine is a great professional despite his young age. What he is doing at only 18 years old is incredible. Sometimes people don’t appreciate what he does, as they should. At his age, what he’s doing can’t be described in words,” Alejandro Balde said after Barcelona’s victory over Elche.

Lamine Yamal has remained notably productive for Barcelona, despite the criticism surrounding him. In the four games since returning from injury, the 18-year-old standout has scored two goals and provided two assists, demonstrating resilience in the face of scrutiny. As the world has grown accustomed to his level of play, little about his performance surprises anymore. Yet, he continues to rank among the most precocious talents in soccer history.

Even though Lamine scored in the last game against Elche, coach Hansi Flick acknowledged that he has not fully recovered from his injury. With this in mind, it may take some time for the 18-year-old standout to regain the speed and dribbling skills that characterize his game. Nevertheless, Barcelona continue to rely on him as a team leader, as he has remained productive in the absence of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal is no stranger to controversy due to his extroverted personality. However, he has been somewhat exposed by suggestions that he is not fully focused on soccer. With his stellar appearances in the Kings League and his well-known birthday party, he has faced heavy criticism and warnings about following in the footsteps of players like Neymar Jr. and Ronaldinho. In response, the Barcelona star appears to have taken action.

According to reports in Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, Lamine plans to reduce his appearances in programs and events unrelated to soccer. Additionally, his agent, Jorge Mendes, will manage his social media presence and interviews. Through these measures, the Barcelona star aims to keep his image closely tied to soccer and avoid controversy. While doing so, he looks to chase his fully fitness after his groin injury.