Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal facing unfair criticism? Alejandro Balde steps up to defend the 18-year-old Barcelona star

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona players Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesBarcelona players Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde.

Barcelona have managed to show a true renaissance with the emergence of Lamine Yamal. Despite debuting under immense pressure to fill the void left by Lionel Messi, he has managed to crown himself as the undisputed soccer leader of the sports project and is called upon to lead the next era of the sport. However, his performance against Real Madrid has exposed him to tense criticism. In response, his teammate Alejandro Balde has come to his defense.

It’s true that he’s always in the spotlight, but I think Lamine is a great professional despite his young age. What he is doing at only 18 years old is incredible. Sometimes people don’t appreciate what he does, as they should. At his age, what he’s doing can’t be described in words,” Alejandro Balde said after Barcelona’s victory over Elche.

Lamine Yamal has remained notably productive for Barcelona, despite the criticism surrounding him. In the four games since returning from injury, the 18-year-old standout has scored two goals and provided two assists, demonstrating resilience in the face of scrutiny. As the world has grown accustomed to his level of play, little about his performance surprises anymore. Yet, he continues to rank among the most precocious talents in soccer history.

Even though Lamine scored in the last game against Elche, coach Hansi Flick acknowledged that he has not fully recovered from his injury. With this in mind, it may take some time for the 18-year-old standout to regain the speed and dribbling skills that characterize his game. Nevertheless, Barcelona continue to rely on him as a team leader, as he has remained productive in the absence of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona scores his team’s first goal vs Elche.

Lamine Yamal takes steps to move past controversy after wave of criticism

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal is no stranger to controversy due to his extroverted personality. However, he has been somewhat exposed by suggestions that he is not fully focused on soccer. With his stellar appearances in the Kings League and his well-known birthday party, he has faced heavy criticism and warnings about following in the footsteps of players like Neymar Jr. and Ronaldinho. In response, the Barcelona star appears to have taken action.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappe’s stunning record after shining for Barcelona vs Elche

see also

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappe’s stunning record after shining for Barcelona vs Elche

According to reports in Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, Lamine plans to reduce his appearances in programs and events unrelated to soccer. Additionally, his agent, Jorge Mendes, will manage his social media presence and interviews. Through these measures, the Barcelona star aims to keep his image closely tied to soccer and avoid controversy. While doing so, he looks to chase his fully fitness after his groin injury.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona coach Flick sheds light on Lamine Yamal’s injury after goal vs. Elche: ‘It’s not over’

Barcelona coach Flick sheds light on Lamine Yamal’s injury after goal vs. Elche: ‘It’s not over’

Lamine Yamal made his return to the scoresheet with a goal against Elche, but FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick gave an update on his current injury situation: "It’s not over."

Rashford set for permanent transfer? Barcelona reportedly make bold request to seal stunning move

Rashford set for permanent transfer? Barcelona reportedly make bold request to seal stunning move

Marcus Rashford faced skepticism upon his arrival, but he has managed to pleasantly surprise Barcelona fans with his outstanding performances and impact on the team. As a result, the Culers are contemplating a permanent signing, but they have set two clear conditions to seal his arrival.

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappe’s stunning record after shining for Barcelona vs Elche

Lamine Yamal closes in on Kylian Mbappe’s stunning record after shining for Barcelona vs Elche

Lamine Yamal did not secure the 2025 Ballon d'Or, yet he has still etched his name in the annals of soccer history. Despite not being in top form, the 18-year-old star narrowed the gap on Kylian Mbappe's impressive record by scoring for Barcelona against Elche.

PSG coach Luis Enrique delivers key injury update on star Dembélé ahead of UCL clash vs. Bayern Munich

PSG coach Luis Enrique delivers key injury update on star Dembélé ahead of UCL clash vs. Bayern Munich

With Bayern Munich being their next rival in the UEFA Champions League, PSG coach delivered an important injury update on Ousmane Dembélé.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo