U17 World Cup
How to watch Argentina U17 vs Belgium U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

Argentina flag flies
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesArgentina flag flies
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina U17 vs Belgium U17 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Argentina U17 vs Belgium U17
WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup
WHEN 9:45am ET / 6:45am PT • Monday, November 3, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
Match Overview

The 2025 U17 World Cup open with a blockbuster clash as Argentina U17, reigning champions and recent U20 runners-up, start their campaign under the weight of high expectations. Their first opponent, Belgium U17, has earned a reputation for nurturing top young talent and will look to challenge the favorites right away.

With both squads boasting skilled, hungry players, this Matchday 1 showdown promises fast-paced action, fierce competition, and plenty of excitement from the first whistle. Don’t miss a moment of this thrilling kickoff—this is a game you’ll want to see live!

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Argentina U17 vs Belgium U17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
