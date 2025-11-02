Lionel Messi reaches remarkable MLS record after goal in Inter Miami loss to Nashville SC

Lionel Messi ended up being the lone bright spot for Inter Miami in the 2–1 defeat to Nashville SC on Saturday in Game 2 of the MLS first-round playoffs. Despite the loss, his goal helped the Argentine legend set yet another incredible record in Major League Soccer.

In a solid defensive display, Nashville neutralized Inter Miami’s attack, including Messi, who struggled to make an impact in the final third and didn’t register his first shot on target until the 86th minute. In the 89th, Messi received the ball inside the box and unleashed a thunderous strike to shorten the scoreline for the Herons. While it wasn’t enough to pull off the comeback, the goal allowed the forward to reach a historic milestone.

By scoring against Nashville, Lionel Messi became the first MLS player to net 40 goals across all competitions in a single calendar year. His 2025 total surpasses his record of 23 goals in the 2024 season, as well as his debut 2023 campaign, when he scored 11 in just half a season.

Messi reached the mark over 45 games across five competitions this year: CONCACAF Champions Cup (5 goals), Leagues Cup (2 goals), FIFA 2025 Club World Cup (1 goal), and MLS (29 regular-season goals and 3 playoff goals).

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF battles for possession with Jeisson Palacios #4 of Nashville SC.

The previous record was held by Carlos Vela, who scored 38 goals for Los Angeles FC in 2019, and it was later tied by Dénis Bouanga in 2023. The Gabonese striker currently has 30 goals in 2025, but Messi’s 40 goals put him far out of reach.

Inter Miami highly dependent on Messi

Messi’s role at Inter Miami goes beyond scoring. The Argentine also leads the team in assists with 19, serving as the primary playmaker. However, Nashville’s strategy to neutralize him highlighted just how reliant the Herons are on their superstar.

Over Inter Miami’s last five matches, spanning the end of the MLS regular season and the two playoff games played, the team scored 16 goals, with Messi directly involved in 13 of them: eight goals and five assists, underscoring his central role in the team’s offense.

Throughout the 2025 campaign, Messi has scored in 25 different matches across all competitions. Interestingly, Saturday’s loss to Nashville marked only the second defeat the team has suffered in those games. With a record of 21 wins and two draws, the Boys in Gold exposed that containing Messi is key for opponents, a strategy that could prove crucial for Game 3 on Saturday, November 8th.

