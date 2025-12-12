Kylian Mbappe’s latest injury update sparks new twist: Real Madrid star could make or break Xabi Alonso’s future ahead of Deportivo Alaves clash in La Liga

Kylian Mbappe’s name continues to dominate the conversation around Real Madrid at a moment when uncertainty hangs over the club. Xabi Alonso is facing the most intense scrutiny of his young managerial career, and with pressure mounting from every angle, Madrid finds itself at a crossroads. Mbappe’s absence, Alonso’s authority, and the club’s direction are now intertwined in a way few anticipated just weeks ago.

Real Madrid is entering one of those familiar yet dangerous phases where results, dressing-room harmony, and hierarchy patience collide. The Bernabeu has begun to show its teeth, and the timing could not be worse.

In fact, the warning signs have been flashing for weeks. Los Blancos have won just one of their last five La Liga matches, falling four points behind Barcelona and losing momentum at a decisive stage of the season. Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo was not just another poor result — it triggered boos, emergency meetings, and late-night crisis talks among the club’s hierarchy.

According to reports from Spain, including Marca and Diario AS, senior executives remained inside the Bernabeu for hours after the match, dissecting what went wrong and — more importantly — what comes next. That kind of meeting rarely ends without consequences.

Alonso arrived promising identity, intensity, and collective responsibility. Early results offered hope, including a statement El Clasico victory. But as performances dipped, doubts surfaced. Players struggled to fully execute his pressing ideas, and the connection between preparation and execution has visibly frayed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dressing-room tension and fading belief

One of the most concerning signs for any Real Madrid coach is the loss of unity. Reports describe a frustrated dressing room after the Celta Vigo defeat, with raised voices and visible anger. The Spaniard himself admitted post-match that plans prepared during the week were not carried out on the pitch, an echo of warnings once issued by Carlo Ancelotti.

There have been subtle but telling moments. Vinicius’ reaction to being substituted earlier in the season, Federico Valverde’s positional frustrations, and Jude Bellingham’s struggles adapting to new tactical demands have all contributed to a sense of imbalance.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gives instructions to Jude Bellingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The growing weight of injuries and how Mbappe could play huge role

As if tactical and psychological issues were not enough, Real Madrid is facing an injury crisis that could leave up to 12 players unavailable for the upcoming La Liga clash against Deportivo Alaves. Key defenders are sidelined, full-back options are virtually nonexistent, and rotation has become a necessity rather than a choice. And then there is the most significant absence of all. Xabi Alonso is in dire need of a win this weekend, but he will likely have to do without Kylian Mbappe.

The French star missed the UEFA Champions League defeat to Manchester City after experiencing knee discomfort and also dealing with a fractured finger. Though he returned to light training, sources cited by ESPN and Marcasuggest his availability remains in serious doubt.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xabi Alonso did little to calm fears. “It’s too early to say if he’ll be available. He wasn’t fit to play today. When he’s not on the pitch, we miss him,” the coach admitted. Without the Frenchman, the club’s attacking struggles have been brutally exposed. Vinicius has gone 11 matches without a goal, Rodrygo’s drought stretches even further, and chances go unfinished.

Sunday’s match is no longer just about three points. According to Diario AS, another defeat could trigger Alonso’s dismissal, while even victories may only buy him time if performances do not improve immediately. The irony is impossible to ignore: The 44-year-old boss’ future may hinge on a player who might not even be fit to step onto the pitch.