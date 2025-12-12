Report: Brazil make crucial decision on coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Brazil are navigating the months leading up to the start of the 2026 World Cup with the mission of strengthening the squad to arrive as one of the main contenders for the title. In that context, Carlo Ancelotti’s role has become hugely important—so much so that South American officials have reportedly made a significant decision.

According to Diario AS, Ancelotti “will soon sign a new agreement that will keep him in charge of the Brazilian national team until 2030… The understanding with the CBF is total and absolute. There has been no doubt whatsoever, neither regarding financial terms nor the length of the contract.”

This is massive news for Brazil, considering the impact the head coach has had in his short time in charge. He was hired in May of this year, after the tough 4–1 defeat against Argentina in March and at a time when qualification for the World Cup was in serious jeopardy.

Ancelotti’s arrival completely changed the outlook. Without making major tactical changes but establishing a clear foundation regarding which players should form the core of the team, he brought calm and gradually improved performances and results until securing a place in the 2026 FIFA tournament.

With the Italian coach at the helm, Brazil have played eight matches between qualifiers and friendlies. The balance is positive: four wins, two draws, and two losses, with 14 goals scored and five conceded. This equates to an effectiveness rate of 50%.

Ancelotti will remain the highest-paid national team coach in the world

Carlo Ancelotti’s status as an elite soccer coach naturally comes with a salary to match. “The contract of the former Real Madrid manager will keep him at the top of the economic ranking of national team coaches worldwide,” reported AS.

Indeed, Ancelotti is currently the highest-paid national team coach in the world, leading the list with an estimated salary of $11.15 million, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Far behind him are England’s Thomas Tuchel ($6.9 million) and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann ($5.7 million).

Curiously, the managers of the two most dominant national teams today sit much lower on the pay scale. Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni ranks 10th with a salary of $2.7 million, while Spain’s Luis De La Fuente does not even crack the top ten with his $2.1 million.

What awaits Brazil at the 2026 World Cup?

Beyond Brazil’s intention to extend Carlo Ancelotti’s contract through 2030, the top priority right now is the 2026 World Cup. The coach has six months—and just one remaining FIFA break in March—to give the squad its final shape.

Brazil will face a difficult challenge in North America. The team will be part of Group C alongside Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti. The latter is clearly the weakest opponent in the group and should not pose a major threat to Ancelotti’s squad, but the other two nations present considerable challenges.