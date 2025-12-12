Messi’s key teammate Tadeo Allende gives intriguing reply to Inter Miami exit rumors: ‘I cannot answer that’

Lionel Messi was unquestionably the key player for Inter Miami during their 2025 Major League Soccer title run, earning the MVP award and finishing as both the league’s top scorer and top assist provider. But Tadeo Allende was not far behind, delivering decisive performances throughout the playoffs. Now, the Argentine forward’s future is uncertain.

Allende joined the Herons this year on a season-long loan from Celta Vigo. That deal expires on December 31, meaning he is scheduled to return to the Spanish side for the second half of the 2025–26 La Liga season. Whether that will actually happen remains unclear, and there are even rumors linking him to other clubs.

At the same time, Inter Miami clarified the contractual situation of every roster player through an official statement released on Thursday. “The Club is in ongoing negotiations with… Tadeo Allende (loan expired),” the statement explained, making clear the team’s intention to extend the forward’s stay in MLS.

Allende himself was asked about the matter this week in an interview shared by journalist Jose Armando on his X account. “I’m anxious,” Allende admitted. “I have the same information as you. Now I’m going on vacation to disconnect, so we’ll see what happens after that. The day-to-day well-being of my family is the priority.”

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with the 2025 MLS Cup eastern conference trophy.

Allende’s intriguing response to River Plate rumors

In addition to Inter Miami’s desire to extend Tadeo Allende’s loan for next season, speculation has surfaced about the possibility of the forward returning to his home country to play for one of South America’s biggest clubs: River Plate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi to get his wish: Inter Miami receives major Luis Suarez renewal update after latest contract U-turn

Reports indicate that the Argentine team’s coach, Marcelo Gallardo, is interested in adding Allende to strengthen the attack for next season, and has reportedly given approval to move forward with negotiations with Celta Vigo.

In the same interview, Allende was asked whether playing for River is his dream. “I cannot answer that,” Tadeo replied, smiling. His evasive response to a direct question only fueled further speculation about what comes next.

Allende’s key contributions to Inter Miami

During the MLS regular season, Tadeo Allende played an important role for the team, scoring 11 goals and providing 2 assists in 31 matches. He added 4 more goals across 17 appearances in other competitions: the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, when Inter Miami needed him the most, Allende delivered a breakout stretch that made him absolutely decisive. In the MLS playoffs, the Argentine forward stood out with 9 goals and 2 assists in 6 matches, leading the team through its championship run.

Those performances—including his goal in the victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final—cemented Tadeo Allende’s status as an essential player for the Herons. That’s why extending his stay with the club for 2026 has become a crucial topic in recent days.