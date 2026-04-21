Cristiano Ronaldo’s son’s future in focus as Al-Nassr prepares major emotional countermove to Real Madrid’s interest

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son are once again dominating headlines, with a fresh twist involving Al-Nassr and Real Madrid. What once looked like a simple youth development story has now become a much bigger battle over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The young forward has drawn growing attention after recent performances and training appearances, while Al-Nassr quietly prepares its next move.

Real Madrid’s interest has added intrigue, especially given Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary history in the Spanish capital. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has steadily progressed through elite academies in recent years. He has already spent time in the youth systems of Manchester United, Juventus, and Al-Nassr, following a path that closely mirrors his father’s journey.

The teenager recently made headlines after scoring a hat-trick for Al-Nassr’s Under-16 side in a dramatic 4-3 win. His standout display included a decisive free-kick goal, showing composure and technical quality in a pressure moment.

Interest intensified when Ronaldo Jr. was seen training with Real Madrid’s youth setup. Reports suggested the 15-year-old joined sessions with the Under-16 group, sparking immediate speculation over a possible academy move.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored a hat-trick for Al Nassr, then performed his father’s iconic “SIUUU” celebration.

That connection naturally carries symbolic weight. Cristiano Ronaldo remains Los Blancos’ all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances, making any family return a major talking point. For supporters, the idea of seeing another Ronaldo in white is an emotional one. For Al-Nassr, however, it presents a challenge they would rather avoid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plan behind Al-Nassr’s response

As speculation around Real Madrid intensified, Al-Nassr is said to have begun considering its own strategy to secure Ronaldo Jr.’s future. The Al-Wiam newspaper now reports that the club is considering promoting him to the first team next season, a move that would allow him to share the pitch with his father.

This idea carries both symbolic and sporting significance. Beyond strengthening the bond between player and club, it represents a bold attempt to anchor the next generation within Al-Nassr’s project, while also creating a historic father-son partnership at the highest level.

The potential promotion is not yet final, with the club planning a full evaluation before making a decision. Much will depend on his technical readiness and ability to contribute in a competitive environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

At the same time, the 41-year-old forward himself remains central to the equation. With his contract still running and his influence undiminished, the possibility of extending his legacy alongside his son adds a unique dimension to the club’s long-term vision.

Why Al-Nassr wants to keep him

Cristiano Ronaldo senior remains one of the biggest figures in Saudi soccer. His impact goes beyond goals, influencing commercial growth, fan engagement, and the club’s global profile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Because of that, retaining his son could also strengthen long-term ties with the family. Al-Nassr reportedly sees Ronaldo Jr. as both a promising player and an important symbol for the club’s future. The Riyadh hierarchy is said to value continuity, especially while Ronaldo continues to play a leading role with the senior side.