José Mourinho takes a slight dig at Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence: ‘Look like any run-of-the-mill team’

After securing their spot in the 2026 World Cup, Portugal scheduled a pair of friendly matches to maintain their form. However, they couldn’t rely on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still dealing with physical issues. Consequently, they failed to defeat Mexico, prompting José Mourinho to deliver a strong critique of the national team’s performances, highlighting their dependence on the veteran striker.

“Take Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture and Portugal look like any run-of-the-mill team… People keep asking us not to call him up. Well, he didn’t play today and you saw the result. No threat, no fear from the opposition. Just a team being put under pressure by Mexico… When Ronaldo is on the pitch, the opposition think twice. Without him, they don’t think at all,” José Mourinho said, as per TUDN Mexico.

Despite being 41 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the essential piece of the national team, standing as the top scorer in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. However, his absence against Mexico national team exposed a harsh reality: They do not have a promising goalscorer to replace the veteran, as Gonçalo Ramos and Paulinho have yet to truly shine.

Far from being a criticism of Cristiano, José Mourinho has consistently defended the veteran against fans calling for him to be dropped following the strong result against Armenia. Gonçalo Ramos has yet to take off in his career, as he remains a regular substitute at Paris Saint-Germain and with Portugal, without making a real scoring impact, but coach Roberto Martínez continues to call him up as a backup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lifts the UEFA Nations League trophy.

Joao Félix could emerge as Portugal’s scoring solution

Despite the fact that Portugal do not have many promising center-forwards, coach Roberto Martínez could still have a solution to their scoring struggles when Cristiano Ronaldo is absent. Amid the poor form of Gonçalo Ramos and Paulinho, João Félix could emerge as a strong alternative, but within a specific setup that could even boost Francisco Conceição and Rafael Leão.

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Switching to a ‘false 9’ formation could position João Félix as the solution, given his impressive scoring form and peak performance with Al Nassr. This change would allow coach Martínez to grant more freedom to Leão and Conceição, enabling them to leverage their dribbling skills and pace to make a difference. With Cristiano Ronaldo now 41 years old, these adjustments may soon become a need for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not retire after 2026 World Cup

With a contract with Al Nassr running through 2027, Cristiano Ronaldo may not retire from professional soccer after the 2026 World Cup. With this, he could extend his time with Portugal for a few more matches, in which he will undoubtedly play a pivotal role. The veteran could be instrumental in the transition up front, helping Joao Félix or even Gonçalo Ramos lead the way into a new era.