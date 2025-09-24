Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid star’s impressive streak that surpasses even CR7’s best

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

© Shaun Botterill/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid’s start to the 2025–26 season under Xabi Alonso has been flawless. They’ve won all six of their La Liga matches and secured a victory in their UEFA Champions League opener, positioning themselves as serious contenders in both competitions. Kylian Mbappe has been a central figure in that success, putting up numbers that outpace even those of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe has scored 9 goals in just 7 matches to open the campaign, making him not only Real Madrid’s leading scorer but also the top goal scorer across both domestic and continental competitions.

In La Liga, Kylian holds a solid lead over his competitors, with 6 goals compared to the 4 scored by Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, Levante’s Etta Eyong, and Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi. And in the Champions League, he’s netted 2 goals, tying him with other top performers like Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, and Barcelona’s Marcus Rashford.

There’s also a remarkable stat to note. Mbappe’s 9 goals in 7 matches give him an average of 1.28 goals per game—well above the best scoring pace Cristiano Ronaldo ever achieved in his professional career.

ronaldo real madrid captain

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer.

Ronaldo’s most efficient season also came with Real Madrid. In the 2014–15 campaign, under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Portuguese forward delivered 61 goals in 54 matches, averaging 1.12 goals per game. However, those stellar numbers ultimately meant little, as Real Madrid failed to win any major titles that year.

What has been Mbappe’s best season so far?

Seven matches are too small a sample size to judge a striker’s goal-scoring efficiency across a full campaign. Looking at full seasons, Mbappe has never reached or surpassed the 1.0 goals-per-game mark—something Ronaldo achieved four times during his career.

Mbappe’s most prolific season came in 2022–23, when he scored 41 goals in 43 matches for Paris Saint-Germain, averaging 0.95 goals per game. He came close in 2023–24 (0.91) and 2018–19 (0.90).

Mbappe’s numbers with Real Madrid

So far, Kylian Mbappe’s performances are enough to edge past even Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic stats—but whether he can maintain this level across the full season remains to be seen. The campaign is still young, and the toughest challenges lie ahead.

Still, there’s every reason to believe the French superstar is on track to top his output from last year, which was already exceptional. At this point in 2024, in his first seven matches with Real Madrid, Mbappe had scored 5 goals. While that’s an impressive figure, it’s just over half of the 9 he has now.

Kylian bounced back from that slower start and finished the season as the team’s best player, with 44 goals in 59 matches—an average of 0.74 per game. The shortfall, however, was collective: Real Madrid came up empty in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. Now, with a full year of experience in Spain, Mbappe looks ready to take things even further.

