Video: Lionel Messi scores wonderful brace for Inter Miami vs. NYCFC to qualify to MLS playoffs

Inter Miami visited New York City FC at Citi Field with a chance to secure a spot in the 2025 Major League Soccer playoffs. Already in control of the match, Lionel Messi delivered a brilliant brace with a classy chip and a composed right-footed finish.

The Herons gained the edge late in the first half, with Messi involved in the build-up. In the 43rd minute, he slipped a perfectly timed through ball into space for Baltasar Rodríguez, who calmly beat the keeper in a one-on-one to break the deadlock. Miami’s lead would later be extended by Messi himself.

In the 74th minute, with Miami dictating the pace, Sergio Busquets split the lines with a pinpoint long pass to Messi. One-on-one with goalkeeper Matthew Freese, the Argentine icon coolly lifted the ball over him to make it 2-0, all but sealing Inter Miami’s playoff spot.

Tweet placeholder

Then, in the 82nd minute, NYC‘s Justin Haak fouled Rodrigo De Paul inside the box, leaving referee Filip Dujic no choice but to award a penalty. Messi handed the ball to Luis Suárez, who marked his return with a confident strike from the spot to put Miami up 3-0.

Just three minutes later, Messi produced one final moment of brilliance. Picking up the ball on the right, he cut inside, used Suárez’s run as a decoy, and fired a low right-footed shot to the far post, capping the night at 4-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

With three points secured at Citi Field, Inter Miami climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference with 55 points from 29 matches. Holding two games in hand over Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati, the Herons remain in control of their own destiny in the race for the 2025 Supporters’ Shield.

see also Messi’s Inter Miami hit with injury blow as teammate ruled out for rest of MLS regular season

Messi adds another MLS record

Messi has already rewritten the MLS record books since his arrival, with most milestones reflecting his on-field dominance. Now, after another dazzling performance with two goals and an assist, the Argentine has become the first player in league history to record at least 35 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite fitness setbacks limiting his minutes in 2024, Messi still tallied 20 goals and 16 assists, earning league MVP honors. In 2025, his level has not dipped — through 23 matches, he has racked up 24 goals and 11 assists, with plenty of chances to add to his total in the final five regular-season matches and the playoffs.