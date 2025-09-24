Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Video: Lionel Messi scores wonderful brace for Inter Miami vs. NYCFC to qualify to MLS playoffs

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and D.C. United at Chase Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and D.C. United at Chase Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Inter Miami visited New York City FC at Citi Field with a chance to secure a spot in the 2025 Major League Soccer playoffs. Already in control of the match, Lionel Messi delivered a brilliant brace with a classy chip and a composed right-footed finish.

The Herons gained the edge late in the first half, with Messi involved in the build-up. In the 43rd minute, he slipped a perfectly timed through ball into space for Baltasar Rodríguez, who calmly beat the keeper in a one-on-one to break the deadlock. Miami’s lead would later be extended by Messi himself.

In the 74th minute, with Miami dictating the pace, Sergio Busquets split the lines with a pinpoint long pass to Messi. One-on-one with goalkeeper Matthew Freese, the Argentine icon coolly lifted the ball over him to make it 2-0, all but sealing Inter Miami’s playoff spot.

Tweet placeholder

Then, in the 82nd minute, NYC‘s Justin Haak fouled Rodrigo De Paul inside the box, leaving referee Filip Dujic no choice but to award a penalty. Messi handed the ball to Luis Suárez, who marked his return with a confident strike from the spot to put Miami up 3-0.

Just three minutes later, Messi produced one final moment of brilliance. Picking up the ball on the right, he cut inside, used Suárez’s run as a decoy, and fired a low right-footed shot to the far post, capping the night at 4-0.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

With three points secured at Citi Field, Inter Miami climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference with 55 points from 29 matches. Holding two games in hand over Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati, the Herons remain in control of their own destiny in the race for the 2025 Supporters’ Shield.

Messi’s Inter Miami hit with injury blow as teammate ruled out for rest of MLS regular season

see also

Messi’s Inter Miami hit with injury blow as teammate ruled out for rest of MLS regular season

Messi adds another MLS record

Messi has already rewritten the MLS record books since his arrival, with most milestones reflecting his on-field dominance. Now, after another dazzling performance with two goals and an assist, the Argentine has become the first player in league history to record at least 35 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

Advertisement

Despite fitness setbacks limiting his minutes in 2024, Messi still tallied 20 goals and 16 assists, earning league MVP honors. In 2025, his level has not dipped — through 23 matches, he has racked up 24 goals and 11 assists, with plenty of chances to add to his total in the final five regular-season matches and the playoffs.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s MLS dominance challenged by Nashville SC star Sam Surridge: ‘It’s a bit surreal’

Lionel Messi’s MLS dominance challenged by Nashville SC star Sam Surridge: ‘It’s a bit surreal’

Lionel Messi leads a key statistic in Major League Soccer, but Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge isn’t ready to settle for second place.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the spotlight after remarks from ex-Man United teammate Rooney: ‘People think I hate him’

Cristiano Ronaldo in the spotlight after remarks from ex-Man United teammate Rooney: ‘People think I hate him’

Wayne Rooney spoke about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, his former teammate at Manchester United.

Messi’s Inter Miami hit with injury blow as teammate ruled out for rest of MLS regular season

Messi’s Inter Miami hit with injury blow as teammate ruled out for rest of MLS regular season

A teammate of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami will miss the remainder of the Major League Soccer regular season due to physical issues.

Kylian Mbappe vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid star’s impressive streak that surpasses even CR7’s best

Kylian Mbappe vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid star’s impressive streak that surpasses even CR7’s best

Kylian Mbappe is shining this season with Real Madrid, even surpassing a milestone once held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo