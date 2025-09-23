Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Real Madrid
Comments

Franco Mastantuono scores first Real Madrid goal in La Liga, surpasses Vinicius: Who is the youngest foreign scorer?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Franco Mastantuono (L) Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.
© Angel Martinez & Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesFranco Mastantuono (L) Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.

Franco Mastantuono scored his first goal for Real Madrid as the Spanish side visited Levante for Matchday 6 of the 2025-26 La Liga season on Tuesday. The Argentine teenager’s goal pushed him past Vinicius Junior in the list of youngest foreign goalscorers in club history, raising the question of who holds the top spot.

After receiving a pass from Vinicius, Mastantuono dribbled into the box and unleashed a powerful strike with his right foot in the 38th minute. With this goal, the 18-year-old became the second-youngest non-Spanish player to score for Los Blancos in La Liga, at 18 years and 40 days old.

The youngster has now surpassed Vinicius, who scored his first goal in the 2018-19 season. On November 3, 2018, the Brazilian found the net against Real Valladolid in a 2-0 win, doing so at 18 years, 3 months, and 19 days old.

Who is Real Madrid’s youngest foreign goalscorer?

The top spot belongs to another teammate of Vinicius and Mastantuono. In August 2024, Endrick scored his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid at 18 years and 35 days old, setting a remarkable milestone in the club’s history.

Endrick of Real Madrid celebrates.

Endrick of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Despite leading the foreign players’ list, Endrick ranks only third among the youngest goalscorers in Real Madrid’s La Liga history overall. Second place goes to club legend Raúl González, a product of La Fábrica, who scored at 17 years and 131 days old.

Advertisement

The youngest player ever to score for Real Madrid in La Liga remains Alberto Rivera, who scored in 1995 at just 17 years and 111 days old. No player, foreign or Spanish, has come closer to breaking his record since.

Considering the entire list, Mastantuono is now the fourth-youngest player to score for Real Madrid in La Liga. At just 18 and already a regular starter under head coach Xabi Alonso, fans are eager to see if the Argentine can match—or even surpass—the impact of the club’s Spanish and Brazilian stars.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Franco Mastantuono breaks new record with Real Madrid in Champions League debut

Franco Mastantuono breaks new record with Real Madrid in Champions League debut

Franco Mastantuono makes history! At just 18 years and 33 days, the Argentine became the youngest foreign player to debut for Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Argentina dealt major blow as Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso reveals Franco Mastantuono decision

Argentina dealt major blow as Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso reveals Franco Mastantuono decision

Argentina had high hopes for Franco Mastantuono, but Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has delivered disappointing news.

Report: Real Madrid and Argentina on collision course over rising star Franco Mastantuono

Report: Real Madrid and Argentina on collision course over rising star Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono is reportedly at the center of a growing dispute between Real Madrid and the Argentina national team.

How to watch Chivas vs Necaxa the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Necaxa the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Chivas face Necaxa in Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo