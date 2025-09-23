Franco Mastantuono scores first Real Madrid goal in La Liga, surpasses Vinicius: Who is the youngest foreign scorer?

Franco Mastantuono scored his first goal for Real Madrid as the Spanish side visited Levante for Matchday 6 of the 2025-26 La Liga season on Tuesday. The Argentine teenager’s goal pushed him past Vinicius Junior in the list of youngest foreign goalscorers in club history, raising the question of who holds the top spot.

After receiving a pass from Vinicius, Mastantuono dribbled into the box and unleashed a powerful strike with his right foot in the 38th minute. With this goal, the 18-year-old became the second-youngest non-Spanish player to score for Los Blancos in La Liga, at 18 years and 40 days old.

The youngster has now surpassed Vinicius, who scored his first goal in the 2018-19 season. On November 3, 2018, the Brazilian found the net against Real Valladolid in a 2-0 win, doing so at 18 years, 3 months, and 19 days old.

Who is Real Madrid’s youngest foreign goalscorer?

The top spot belongs to another teammate of Vinicius and Mastantuono. In August 2024, Endrick scored his first La Liga goal for Real Madrid at 18 years and 35 days old, setting a remarkable milestone in the club’s history.

Endrick of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Despite leading the foreign players’ list, Endrick ranks only third among the youngest goalscorers in Real Madrid’s La Liga history overall. Second place goes to club legend Raúl González, a product of La Fábrica, who scored at 17 years and 131 days old.

The youngest player ever to score for Real Madrid in La Liga remains Alberto Rivera, who scored in 1995 at just 17 years and 111 days old. No player, foreign or Spanish, has come closer to breaking his record since.

Considering the entire list, Mastantuono is now the fourth-youngest player to score for Real Madrid in La Liga. At just 18 and already a regular starter under head coach Xabi Alonso, fans are eager to see if the Argentine can match—or even surpass—the impact of the club’s Spanish and Brazilian stars.