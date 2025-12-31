Kylian Mbappe suffers unexpected setback: Real Madrid star could miss Supercopa clash vs. Atletico Madrid due to injury

Although Real Madrid aren’t experiencing their peak form this season, coach Xabi Alonso closed out 2025 with three consecutive victories. Kylian Mbappé‘s impressive form has been crucial in this achievement, as he has scored 29 goals so far this season and played a key role in leading the team. However, Mbappe faces an unexpected setback due to an injury that will sideline him for several weeks, potentially ruling him out of the Supercopa clash vs. Atletico Madrid.

As reported by Real Madrid in their official website, Kylian Mbappe has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee. Even if the Spanish side decided not to impose a specific timeline of his comeback, the French star is expected to be left out for around three weeks. With this in mind, the 27-year-old star could be ruled out for the game vs Real Betis, the Supercopa game vs Atletico Madrid and even vs. Levante UD.

Following announcing his injury, Real Madrid fans express their dissatisfaction with Xabi Alonso’s poor management of Mbappe’s playing time. In the 2025-26 season, the Frenchman has played more minutes than any other player on the team, which may have contributed to his injury. In addition, playing the full 90 minutes of the Copa del Rey match against CF Talavera de la Reina was a controversial decision, as he has not been managing his physical condition.

In Mbappe’s absence, coach Xabi Alonso could bet again for Gonzalo Garcia, as he did in FIFA Club World Cup 2025. With this in mind, the 21-year-old striker would have his best chance to demonstrate his scoring prowess. Moreover, Vinicius Jr. would need to step up, taking the lead of the offense without the Frenchman on field for the first time in the 2025-26 season.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid scores against Deportivo Alaves.

Mbappe has not been discarded for Supercopa clash vs Atletico Madrid

Despite the fact that his absence is expected to last around three weeks, Kylian Mbappé has not ruled out an early return. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Real Madrid star is considering a comeback for the Supercopa match against Atlético Madrid. However, everything will depend on the evolution of his injury, meaning his participation will not be fully confirmed or ruled out until the day of the match itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe reaches 2025 milestone only Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema ever touched: Star breaks into Real Madrid’s most exclusive goalscoring circle

In light of this possibility, the Real Madrid fan base is quite concerned, as there are fears that forcing his return could lead to a relapse that would sideline him for a much longer period, especially with L’Équipe reporting that the Frenchman has been playing through discomfort throughout some time in the season. In addition, Gonzalo García has proven to be a player capable of making a difference in front of goal, which makes this potential risk a questionable move.