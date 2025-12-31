‘I’d love to have him with us!’: La Liga club manager makes shock Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen admission after Germany‘s 2026 FIFA World Cup ultimatum

Marc-Andre ter Stegen once symbolized stability, leadership, and certainty at the highest level. As captain, he embodied continuity in a club accustomed to constant change. Now, with the 2026 World Cup looming and Germany watching closely, his situation has taken a dramatic and unexpected turn. A manager’s candid words have opened the door to a scenario few would have predicted — one that could redefine the final chapter of his elite career.

For the 33-year-old, the stakes are brutally clear. Play regularly and safeguard his World Cup dream, or remain on the sidelines and risk seeing that ambition slip away. What has shocked observers is not just his loss of status, but how openly another club has acknowledged its desire to offer him a lifeline.

That club is Barcelona’s fellow La Liga side, Girona. The admission came not through leaks or vague whispers, but directly from the touchline. Speaking at a Catalan Football Federation gala, head coach Michel Sanchez did little to cool speculation when asked about Ter Stegen. “I’d love to have Ter Stegen with us! He is a top player. Everyone would like to have a goalkeeper like Ter Stegen,” Michel said.

The words were short, but explosive. In a single sentence, a manager publicly acknowledged interest in a rival club’s captain — and one of Germany’s most decorated goalkeepers. In modern soccer, that kind of openness is rare, and it immediately reframed the conversation around Ter Stegen’s future.

Why Ter Stegen’s role has reduced

Ter Stegen’s return from back surgery was meant to signal a reset. Fully fit, back in training, and named in matchday squads, he appeared poised to reclaim his position. Instead, his comeback has only underlined an uncomfortable reality.

New head coach Hansi Flick has been unequivocal. “For me, the number one is Joan Garcia,” Flick stated — a declaration that left no room for ambiguity. Behind Garcia sits Wojciech Szczesny, pushing Ter Stegen into a fight not for starts, but to avoid becoming the third choice.

The numbers tell a harsh story. Since the start of the season, Ter Stegen has made just one official appearance, coming in a Copa del Rey tie against Guadalajara. Even that outing was framed as symbolic rather than strategic. “Marc is the captain,” Flick explained after the match. “We wanted to give him the opportunity to play. He has given a lot to the club and must be respected.” Respect, however, does not equal minutes — and minutes are exactly what Ter Stegen needs.

Germany’s ultimatum before 2026

From Germany’s perspective, the message is even more direct. National team coach Julian Nagelsmann still regards Ter Stegen as a potential No.1 — but only if he plays regularly at club level. No games means no guarantees, TMW reiterates. At 33, and coming off consecutive injuries, Ter Stegen cannot afford another season of inactivity. The World Cup in North America is likely his final chance to start on football’s biggest stage, and the clock is ticking. This is where the appeal of Girona becomes obvious.

From a sporting perspective, the fit is logical. Girona is facing instability between the posts, with Dominik Livakovic expected to depart and Paulo Gazzaniga struggling for consistency. A proven leader could immediately stabilize the defense.

From a personal standpoint, the move would be remarkably convenient. Girona is located close to Barcelona, meaning Ter Stegen would not need to uproot his family or radically change his routine — a major factor given his long-standing preference for stability.