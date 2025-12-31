Bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes with Portugal: Colombia set for significant boost as James Rodriguez could follow Lionel Messi’s MLS route

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal may need to stay sharp. With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, movements in the transfer market are beginning to carry international consequences, and one of South America’s most recognizable names is edging closer to a strategic decision. James Rodriguez, a player whose tournament pedigree needs little introduction, is preparing the final stretch of his career with one clear objective in mind: arriving at the World Cup in peak condition. And as Lionel Messi has already demonstrated, the path toward that goal increasingly runs through North America.

In the background, Ronaldo and the Portuguese national side are watching closely. Colombia’s captain remains central to his country’s ambitions, and where he plays over the next few months could shape the balance of power heading into a group that also includes the Selecao.

Time is no longer a luxury for James Rodriguez. At 34, the Colombian playmaker knows the 2026 World Cup will almost certainly be his final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage. After the expiration of his contract with the Mexican side Club Leon, Rodriguez finds himself at a crossroads, weighing offers not through the lens of prestige or salary, but through minutes, rhythm, and physical sustainability.

Los Cafeteros’ experienced star has roughly six months to find competitive continuity before the tournament kicks off across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. His priority is simple — play regularly, stay fit, and remain sharp.

From global star to strategic veteran

Rodriguez’s career path since leaving Real Madrid has been anything but linear. Everton, Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, Sao Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, and Leon all form part of a nomadic chapter defined by flashes of brilliance but limited stability. In Mexico, he made over 30 appearances, contributing goals and assists, yet the collective project failed to convince him to stay.

Despite interest from Mexico, Brazil, and multiple MLS sides, one option has emerged as increasingly concrete. According to Marca and journalist Oscar Ostos, Rodriguez is close to agreeing terms with an MLS side that has quietly positioned itself as a serious destination for elite veterans.

This would place him in the same league as Lionel Messi, whose arrival transformed both perception and reality in American soccer. Messi’s success has reshaped MLS into a viable environment for World Cup-level preparation rather than a postscript league.

James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia.

Possible move that places Messi and James in the same league?

The MLS side leading the race is Columbus Crew, one of the league’s most successful organizations and a club currently undergoing transition after the departure of its head coach.

The Crew is reportedly confident it can finalize the deal despite managerial uncertainty, viewing Rodriguez as both a sporting leader and a statement signing. Should the move be completed, he would line up in the same league as Messi, further elevating MLS’ profile as a preparatory hub for elite internationals.

For the veteran star, the appeal of the American top division is practical rather than symbolic. The league offers a controlled physical environment, consistent travel standards, modern training facilities, and a growing competitive baseline. It also allows him to acclimatize to the country hosting the World Cup, a detail that should not be overlooked.

